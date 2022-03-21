"I think Joe would knock him out"- Frank Warren suggests Joe Joyce will KO Anthony Joshua

Frank Warren has suggested that Joe Joyce will put Anthony Joshua to sleep if the heavyweight duo square off inside the ring.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Joshua's future over the past few days. The highly anticipated rematch against Oleksandr Usyk has become increasingly unlikely to get booked for the summer as the latter has joined Ukrainian forces amidst the war against Russia.

While Oleksandr Usyk is busy defending his country, 'AJ' has decided to have an interim bout in the summer. As Joshua's search for an opponent continues, boxing promoter Frank Warren has revealed that his team have contacted the Brit's camp for a potential bout against Joe Joyce.

While talking about the potential Joyce vs. Joshua matchup during an interview with talkSPORT, Warren said:

"I think Joe would knock him out. I really do, he's got a great chin, if he can take AJ's power, if he can take it, if he's still got it and punchers have to commit themselves when they're throwing big shots they have to commit themselves, they leave themselves exposed and if you look at his last few fights, he's been a bit wary and I just think Joe 'The Juggernaut' he's got a big heart and he's tough, he's strong and I think he can get to him."

Watch Frank Warren's full interview with talkSPORT below:

Anthony Joshua wants to fight Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua is looking to make a return to the boxing ring soon and is hoping to fight Oleksandr Usyk as soon as possible. While a lot has been said about his next opponent, 'AJ' has made it known that he has his eyes set on Usyk.

However, if the rematch does not happen, Joshua will still take on someone who's inside the top ten. Based on Michael Benson's Twitter post, 'AJ' said:

"I don't wanna say too much, but yeah, the fight's happening soon and I pray it's the rematch [vs. Oleksandr Usyk]. I won't fight anybody outside of the top ten."

