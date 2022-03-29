Jack Catterall and Jose Ramirez seek legal action against WBO ranking

Jack Catterall and Jose Ramirez have asked their lawyers to take legal action against the WBO's new super-lightweight rankings.

According to the rankings, the new entrant Teofimo Lopez is ranked No.2, and Liam Paro is ranked No.1. This lines up Lopez and Paro for a vacant world title shot. Michael Benson was the first to report this news on Twitter:

"Jack Catterall (WBO #3) and Jose Ramirez (#4) have both had their lawyers contest the WBO's new super-lightweight rankings which line up Liam Paro (#1) and Teofimo Lopez (#2) for a vacant world title shot. WBO have said they will hear out all arguments and then make a decision."

Jack Catterall is coming off one of the most impressive performances of his life. On 26 February, 'El Gato' took on Josh Taylor as a massive underdog in Glasgow, Scotland. Many fans had never heard of Catterall before and did not give him a chance against the Undisputed Light-Welterweight Champion. However, he was out to prove everyone wrong.

He put on the performance of his life against the Scotsman and outboxed him in almost every round of the fight. For the first time in his career, Taylor looked lost inside the ring as he struggled to land his punches and catch a good rhythm.

Tyson Fury reacts to poor refereeing in Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall fight

Tyson Fury is one of the most feared, yet well respected names in the boxing scene. After so many years in the game, he has seen a lot of bad refereeing decisions and dirty fights. In an interview with BT Sport Boxing, 'The Gypsy King' gave his honest opinion on British judging:

"I think Ben told him in round twelve you need a knockout or a stoppage, I think he said stoppage. I don't know what the judges were watching, to be fair. Wasn't even a close fight in my opinion, but what do I know? I'm just the Heavyweight Champion of the world I know nothing about it. I think they can't change the decision now and they've absolutely destroyed Jack Catterall's life and career. "

Fans felt absolutely disgusted when the judges handed Josh Taylor the win. #robbery and #robbed were trending on Twitter for hours, as many boxers and pundits chimed in on the unfair decision.

