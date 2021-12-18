Jake Paul claims Canelo Alvarez is the "only person" as active as him in the world of boxing

Jake Paul has claimed that Canelo Alvarez is the only other fighter in boxing as active as he is right now.

The man known as 'The Problem Child' is set to compete in his fifth professional boxing match this weekend in Tampa, Florida. He'll be going up against Tyron Woodley, the same man who he was able to defeat on August 29 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Since November 2020, Jake Paul has competed four times in the sport. He's beaten Nate Robinson, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley and will attempt to finally put an end to his rivalry with the former UFC welterweight champion in their rematch this Saturday night.

When asked by Ariel Helwani about his high levels of activity during his face-to-face with Woodley, Paul noted that the only man who comes close is Canelo Alvarez.

“I’ve sacrificed everything to just be in the gym 24/7. I haven’t even had time to go to a doctor or go to a dentist appointment, because all I’m doing is two-a-days, sparring, training, back-to-back fights. Four fights, four massive pay-per-views, all this media, all of this show in 13 months. The only person that’s doing that as actively is Canelo.”

Catch the Showtime face-to-face with Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley below:

Canelo Alvarez is next expected to get into the squared circle in May 2022 to fight Ilunga Makabu for the WBC cruiserweight title. He'll hope to become a five-weight world champion.

How active has Canelo Alvarez been?

In many ways, Jake Paul is correct when making comparisons between himself and Canelo Alvarez. However, in others, he actually falls short of the mark.

While Paul is preparing for his fourth fight in 13 months, Canelo recently completed his fourth in less than 12.

The Mexican started off by beating Callum Smith in December 2020 before going on to find success against Avni Yıldırım, Billy Joe Saunders and, most recently, Caleb Planet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena last month.

Say what you will about Jake Paul, but the guy knows how to maintain a tough schedule, even if it is against far weaker opposition.

