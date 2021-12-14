Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: Preview and prediction

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are set to battle once again on Showtime pay-per-view this Saturday from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

What began as a YouTuber-turned-boxer's defining test against 'real' boxer Tommy Fury has become another showdown vs. former UFC welterweight champion Woodley. 'TNT' notably pulled out vs. Paul, which led to 'T-Wood' getting his second crack at the 'Problem Child'.

There's obviously no title on the line in this bout, but massive bragging rights for either man are at stake. The first Paul-Woodley encounter ended in a controversial split-decision loss for 39-year-old Woodley. Now, both fighters want to end the rematch decisively.

Let's take a look at what to expect on Saturday.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: Preview

It's back to the well again for Jake Paul and Showtime. Once Tommy Fury pulled out due to a litany of injuries, there was only one sensible call to make, and it was to Tyron Woodley. After all the tattoo drama and trash-talk just passed between 'The Chosen One' and 'The Problem Child', we're somehow back here again.

Woodley-Paul II is a fight that may not wet public demand from angry onlookers hoping to see Paul get destroyed by an established boxer. Nonetheless, it's an intriguing bout that allows both to right the wrongs from their previous encounter.

As for Paul, he went into his first matchup favored against Woodley. Rather than getting the stoppage he craved that night, however, Paul nearly ended up on Woodley's highlight reel in the fourth round. It required true effort from Jake Paul to make it to the scorecards in August, where he won a split-decision.

For Woodley, Saturday's bout allows him to reverse a disturbing pattern. 'T-Wood' has lost his last five combat sports appearances. To make matters worse, the first Paul fight was seemingly his to win, but he let his rival off the hook in the middle rounds.

It's hard to decipher the X's and O's of a fight like this, but let's try and break it down.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: Prediction

In stark contrast to every other fight of his career, Jake Paul played a cautious game against Woodley. The burgeoning boxer spent the majority of the contest jabbing away and grabbing on to the smaller 'Chosen One'. It was a strategy that worked, minus the fourth round of course.

In the rematch, despite Paul saying otherwise, he'll likely employ the same strategy. Woodley has developed a reputation over his previous fights for not pulling the trigger. Even when he did throw against Paul in their first encounter, he didn't follow up when he badly hurt him. Paul's got bigger things ahead and a fight with Tommy Fury is still there if he wants to be. He'll likely play it safe this weekend if he wants to get there.

On the other end, Woodley desperately needs to just throw. Certain fighters are afraid of throwing because of what may come back at them. Woodley looked good when he threw in the first fight, but will he do it more to in the second fight to reap winning benefits?

I believe he will. Woodley is taking this bout on two-weeks' notice. Despite his talk of staying in shape if Fury fell out, there's a difference between 'fight ready' and 'in shape'. The 'Chosen One' likely only has a few rounds of gas due to the short notice. I think he makes the most of it and goes for the knockout early.

The Outcome

Tyron Woodley has one shot to seize everything he ever wanted. The accolades in MMA are awesome, but legacy doesn't put food on your table. If Woodley wins via knockout, he'll get an additional $500,000, and likely a trilogy fight. Those dollar signs mean a lot more to Woodley at this point in his career than anything.

Woodley will look to put it on Jake Paul early. Paul's toughness is admired, and this second fight is a massive gamble. Unfortunately for him, the house always wins. Expect the 'Chosen One' to get it done on Saturday night.

Prediction: Tyron Woodley via TKO.

