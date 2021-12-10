"Let's get another 500,000" - Tyron Woodley claims he deserves a second bonus for saving the Jake Paul card after Tommy Fury pulled out 

Tyron Woodley has been promised a $500,000 bonus if he can knock Jake Paul out in their upcoming rematch. However, the former UFC welterweight champion believes he deserves another $500,000 bonus for keeping the event from falling apart.

In an interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Woodley explained how he bailed Paul out of a financial disaster. 'The Chosen One' said:

"We need a new bonus. 'Keeping the hope alive and the card alive' bonus. We need to add that too. Might as well say half a bag since that's what we're throwing out there. Like, Dana White said: Fight of the Night, Knockout of the Night, Performance of the Night – same thing. So I think we should throw another 500,000 just because all these people would've wasted their time, their training camp, their coaches, all these incidentals to train. Tommy Fury would've caused all of them not to fight. The venue, the ticket sales, the refunds, the sponsors. So yeah, let's get another 500,000."

Woodley, of course, wasn't Paul's original opponent for the December 18th event. The YouTube star was expected to take on British boxer Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury.

Unfortunately, Fury announced his withdrawal from the fight two weeks before the event, citing a "bacterial chest infection" and a "broken rib."

Thankfully, Woodley – who Paul previously defeated in August – stepped in on short notice for a rematch against 'The Problem Child'.

Watch Tyron Woodley talk about his KO bonus for the Jake Paul rematch below:

Tyron Woodley claims he could fight Jake Paul for the third time in 2022

Tyron Woodley believes his rivalry with Jake Paul could include a third chapter sometime in 2022. Speaking to FightHype.com, Woodley said:

"To be honest, I don't want to look ahead, but I'm not losing to Jake Paul. I didn't lose to him the first time, and this time, I'm finishing the fight. I don't want no referee, I don't want no hometown advantage, I don't want no 'Let's let this throughline continue' type s*** to happen at all. So what this is going to do is probably set us up a third time."

Woodley previously said he's planning on fighting four times in 2022 and competing in four separate combat disciplines – boxing, MMA, Triad Combat, and a fourth unspecified fight. According to Woodley, he still intends to push through with his plans for a trilogy with Jake Paul.

Watch Tyron Woodley talk about a potential trilogy bout with Jake Paul below:

