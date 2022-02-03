Jake Paul condemns Bob Arum for ridiculing women's boxing- "He's gonna eat his words on April 30th"

Top Rank's Bob Arum caught the ire of Jake Paul for his comments on the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor mega-fight and women's boxing. The YouTuber-turned-boxer recently doubled down on his claims, further ripping into Arum.

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor are set to make history. Their clash is the first fighting event at the iconic Madison Square Garden to be headlined by women. They are slated to lock horns on April 30.

Paul candidly offered details about Serrano's commitment to her craft and the sacrifices that she has made to get to where she is today. He promised Arum a rude awakening come fight night, talking up the impact of the bout in the boxing world.

'The Problem Child' opened up about the same while in conversation with the media at the pre-fight press conference in New York:

"And now it's time to start showing the commitment she has made and showing the world how important women's boxing is to people like Bob Arum, who misspoke when he made his comments earlier this week. And he's going to eat his words April 30th. And he is going to see how impactful this fight is. So I'm excited to be here and let's make history."

Check out the full press conference right here:

The 90-year-old Top Rank supremo previously commented on the entertainment factor of women's fights, prompting a lengthy tirade from Paul.

He asserted that the popularity of women's boxing is a far cry from men's boxing as he prepares for the upcoming fight between Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson on the same date.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



Thoughts? 🤔 Jake Paul claps back at Bob Arum for his comments about women's boxingThoughts? 🤔 Jake Paul claps back at Bob Arum for his comments about women's boxing 👀Thoughts? 🤔 https://t.co/MudG5ONCwE

Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn partake in unusual face off

Although it's Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor who are looking to lock horns on April 30, Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn could not help but participate in the acts that take place ahead of fights.

In an oddly comical moment, Paul and Hearn faced off with each other after getting a handful of pictures clicked together. They later shared a chuckle before walking off stage.

Watch Jake Paul face off with Eddie Hearn below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @MatchroomBoxing] Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul face off after the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano press conference… Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul face off after the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano press conference…[🎥 @MatchroomBoxing] https://t.co/MBPXk0KEpe

Jake Paul has come a long way as far as his career in combat sports and boxing is concerned. Hearn previously worked with Paul when 'The Problem Child' made his professional debut.

The Matchroom Boxing promoter helped Paul promote his scrap against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib back in 2020. The fight took place at The Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, where Paul ran through his opponent to earn a TKO win in the first round.

Edited by John Cunningham