Jake Paul crashes Hasim Rahman Jr. livestream while doing media workout

Jake Paul hasn't failed to find any chance of getting into his opponents' heads in the build-ups to his fights. The American's antics were recently on display while his next opponent was doing a media training session.

Hasim Rahman Jr., Paul's next opponent, was training in his gym with a member of his team recording the pad work for Instagram live. The YouTube star then joined to comically portray his amusement and thoughts on Rahman's training.

When 'The Problem Child' joined the stream, he instantly began to laugh and then went on to say:

"This is some f***** dogs***, y'all are f***** trash. That's some f**** dogs***, peace out p*****!"

While the 5-0 boxer was on the live stream, Rahman remained focused on his training and didn't show any reaction to Paul's comments.

Hasim Rahman Jr. highlights why Jake Paul is a 'fraud'

Following a lot of animosity in the build-up to Paul vs. Rahman Jr., the 12-1 boxer hasn't sat back and taken the verbal shots lightly. The natural heavyweight has engaged in many back and forths which shows there's clear tension between the two fighters.

The pair have held a hostility since they first sparred in preparation for one of Paul's earlier fights. A clip went viral of the two fighters exchanging aggressive words following their spar.

While doing an interview with FightHype.com before his training session, Rahman Jr. spoke on his opponent:

"Most of his [Jake Paul's] following is 15 [year-olds] and under. They ain't got nothing to do with this sport. I'm 100% sure that he bought his following, so he's a fraud. This isn't a follower sport, this sport will toll on you... I'm gonna prove to the world that Jake Paul's a liar, a scammer, a fraud, a phony and I feel blessed that I get to be the one to do it."

