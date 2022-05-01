Jake Paul stops Eddie Hearn's statement as he lauds his own debut performance - "I stopped him in one minute"

Jake Paul has once again argued with Eddie Hearn over his boxing ability.

'The Problem Child' has a complicated relationship with the head of Matchroom Boxing. While the two men are currently working together to promote the upcoming women's lightweight title fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor, they've also had some disagreements.

It's not about the actual promotion of the fight. No, instead, the two have argued over Paul's actual boxing ability. While the YouTuber-turned-boxer has stated that he'll be a world champion, Hearn has instead opined that he's nothing more than an average boxer.

The two men even had a dual-interview with DAZN Boxing, where they discussed Paul's boxing ability. Hearn noted that he wasn't sold on his debut win over AnEsonGib.

"I didn't know if he had any ability. He fought AnEsonGib, who was terrible on the night. Jake looked pretty average because Gib was terrible as well. It was like two YouTubers."

Paul quickly decided to cut off Hearn, saying:

"Eddie, don't start this off like that. I beat him in one minute, how do you even assess how good I was? You called me average after one minute. After one minute of my professional fight?"

Watch Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn argue about the 25-year-old's boxing debut below:

Eddie Hearn promoted Jake Paul's professional debut

While many boxing promoters have taken a bit of offense at YouTube boxing, Eddie Hearn is much more open to it. In fact, he promoted Jake Paul's debut against AnEsonGib.

The head of Matchroom Boxing met 'The Problem Child' after promoting Logan Paul's rematch with KSI. Despite saying that he wouldn't promote any other YouTube boxing matches, he decided to go ahead and take a chance on the 25-year-old.

Both Paul and England's AnEsonGib were set to be one of the key features of Demetrious Andrade's title defense against Luke Keeler in January 2020. While both men had no professional experience, 'The Problem Child' quickly showed that he was a level above his competition.

Paul dominated the fight, landing his right hand at will. In just over two minutes of ring time, he knocked down his foe three times. That third and final knockdown caused the referee to call an end to the contest, sending the YouTuber-turned-boxer to 1-0 in his professional boxing career.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Basically the whole fight Jake Paul vs Gib! Basically the whole fight Jake Paul vs Gib! https://t.co/XQRE4DiNes

Edited by Harvey Leonard