"You can't back it up" - Jake Paul dismisses Katie Taylor's chances against Amanda Serrano

Jake Paul has once again dismissed Katie Taylor's chances against Amanda Serrano later tonight.

'The Problem Child' is currently 'The Real Deal's manager and promoter. He helped set up a massive fight between Taylor and Serrano for Madison Square Garden. The lightweight title bout is also expected to be the most-viewed women's boxing match ever.

Paul is known for trash-talking his opponents. As such, he's talked smack to both Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn and 'KT' herself. In a recent interview with DAZN Boxing, the women's boxing champion dismissed Paul's experience in fighting, opining that the YouTuber-turned-boxer has never been involved in a real fight.

In response, Paul has gone right back at Taylor. The 25-year-old responded on Twitter and said that he promoted the fight far better than Hearn. He also opined that her team talks a lot but can't back it up. Paul wrote:

"Katie I appreciate you thanking me for making this fight happen at a level Eddie never could. But the only thing real is you, your team and Eddie talk a lot of shit but can’t back it up. Respect on your legacy. But Amanda Serrano is the greatest female boxer of all time. And New."

See Jake Paul's tweet reacting to Katie Taylor below:

See Jake Paul's tweet reacting to Katie Taylor below:

Jake Paul takes a shot at Katie Taylor's Irish fans

Katie Taylor's comments about Jake Paul come just one day after he made fun of Irish fans at the weigh-ins.

'The Problem Child' has already made an enemy of the Irish people in the past. While he's serving in a promotional role for the fight between Taylor and Serrano, he's repeatedly insulted former UFC champion Conor McGregor to try and hype a fight between the two.

He's unlikely to earn any more fans from his comments at yesterday's weigh-ins between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor. Like McGregor, the Women's Lightweight Champion is seen as a hero for Ireland as she won Olympic gold for the country in 2012.

Paul decided to take a shot at 'KT' along with the Irish fans who attended the weigh-ins. The 25-year-old said:

"What I do have to say, for the Irish, is I feel bad for y'all because this is the start of Katie Taylor's losing streak, just like Conor McGregor!"

Watch Jake Paul's comments at the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor weigh-in below:

