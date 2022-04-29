Jake Paul can't become a world champion says Eddie Hearn - "There's absolutely no way"

Jake Paul has been around boxing for only a few years and has already started to make a name for himself. With a pro-boxing record of 5-0 so far, 'The Problem Child' has claimed on many occasions that he wants to beat a world champion and get his hands on a world title.

However, Eddie Hearn has brushed off the possibility of the same and suggested that it is never going to happen. During a recent media scrum for Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor where Hearn and Paul were present, the Matchroom boxing promoter was asked to share his opinion on the subject.

Eddie Hearn suggested that even though Paul has improved as a fighter, it doesn't mean that he is ready to take on a world champion. He said:

"Everyone's entitled to have a dream, no seriously, I'm being serious. I think there's absolutely no way he can beat a world champion and become world champion but I will say, he's improving a lot, he's dedicated to the sport. I don't know how good he is because he hasn't really faced a real fighter yet, it's not his fault."

Watch Eddie Hearn talk about 'The Problem Child' below:

Jake Paul reveals why he got involved in pushing women's boxing

'The Problem Child' has been the driving force behind bringing a change in the sport of women's boxing. Female fighters have been taken advantage of and underpaid for many years. Moreover, they have failed to achieve the same level of success as their male counterparts.

In an attempt to change the narrative, Jake Paul has been constantly voicing his concerns on the subject. Paul also played a vital role in setting up arguably the biggest female boxing matchup in history, i.e., Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor, which is set to take place this weekend. Both fighters are bound to walk away with a historic seven-figure payday.

Speaking about what led to him being involved in pushing women's boxing to the forefront during an interview with Seconds Out, Jake Paul said:

"It really came when I met Amanda Serrano and she was telling me how little she was getting paid and getting taken advantage of, fighting for a thousand dollars, five hundred dollars and I was like, 'What? You're a seven-time world champion, seven-division world champion.' Excuse me, 'And you're making like peanuts, like you're a superstar, this is insane.' So just getting to know her and understanding her story, I was like, this doesn't make any sense, this needs to be changed."

Watch the interview below:

