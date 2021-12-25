Jake Paul explains why he does not celebrate after knocking an opponent out in the boxing ring 

Jake Paul recently offered his fans some insight into his mindset when he's inside the boxing ring. He opened up about his reluctance to celebrate after recording knockouts, claiming that picking up KO wins was nothing special.

Paul, who is currently 5-0, has managed to record wins over AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley (twice). What's more, he has knocked out every single opponent he has faced to date.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



(via

This angle of Jake Paul's KO against Tyron Woodley is WILD 😱(via @ShowtimeBoxing This angle of Jake Paul's KO against Tyron Woodley is WILD 😱(via @ShowtimeBoxing)https://t.co/fMRdVNZ1Bp

In a recent post on Twitter, 'The Problem Child' revealed the main reason behind his refusal to celebrate knockout wins inside the squared circle. He tweeted:

"I don’t celebrate when I knock someone out because there’s nothing noble in doing what you’re supposed to do."

Jake Paul @jakepaul I don’t celebrate when I knock someone out because there’s nothing noble in doing what you’re supposed to do. I don’t celebrate when I knock someone out because there’s nothing noble in doing what you’re supposed to do.

Jake Paul looking on to bigger and better fights

Following his devastating KO victory over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul has taken aim at some of the biggest names in the UFC.

In an attempt to take a shot at UFC president Dana White, Paul called out the likes of Kamaru Usman, Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor in the aftermath of his win against Tyron Woodley.

At the post-fight press conference, Jake Paul said:

“I just knocked out a five-time UFC champion and embarrassed your whole company. Please let me get [UFC welterweight champion] Kamaru Usman. Please let me get Nate Diaz. Please let me get [Jorge] Masvidal. Please let me get [Conor] McGregor because I’m gonna embarrass them too. I promise you that, Dana. I promise you."

Helen Yee @HelenYeeSports Jake Paul asks Dana White to please let him get Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor #PaulWoodley2 Jake Paul asks Dana White to please let him get Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor #PaulWoodley2

Jake Paul subsequently went as far as offering Jorge Masvidal a $5 million purse in addition to a part of the pay-per-view buys from a potential fight between the two. However, he was soon shot down by 'Gamebred' who claimed that the UFC wouldn't let him fight outside the promotion for "chump change."

Masvidal called for Paul sign a one-fight deal with the UFC and to go toe-to-toe against him inside the octagon instead.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik