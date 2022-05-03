"I'm going to give him his due" - Tony Bellew discusses meeting Jake Paul after brief feud

Tony Bellew seems to be over his brief beef with Jake Paul.

'The Problem Child' and 'Bomber' seemed to have developed a rivalry following the former's comments, in which he poked fun at the former Cruiserweight Champion. When Eddie Hearn name-dropped Bellew during a conversation with Paul, the YouTuber downplayed his ability as a boxer.

In response, Bellew took to Twitter, telling him not to wake a sleeping animal. The 39-year-old notably retired following his knockout loss to Oleksandr Usyk in November 2018. While there was almost immediate speculation that Bellew and Paul might fight, that talk seems to be over.

Tony Bellew @TonyBellew Just in case you needed to know what I look like @jakepaul this is me! The other is how ya coach got to know me! Creed was Pretty Ricky Conlan! What this is Tony BELLEW! Do not wake the fucking animal up that’s been dead for years.. Just in case you needed to know what I look like @jakepaul this is me! The other is how ya coach got to know me! Creed was Pretty Ricky Conlan! What this is Tony BELLEW! Do not wake the fucking animal up that’s been dead for years.. 👍 https://t.co/dA4F1YoTC6

In an interview with talkSPORT, Bellew discussed his run-in with Paul on the night of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano. 'Bomber' seemed to let the rivalry go after meeting the 25-year-old. He said:

“You know what? I’m going to give him his due. I was coming down the stairs after work [on Saturday], and as I’ve done that, he’s come across me. He just stepped up to me and went, ‘I respect you.' He put his fist out and we touched fists. I thought, ‘I can have that, sound, not a problem mate.'"

See Tony Bellew's interview with talkSPORT below:

talksport.com/sport/boxing/1… Full @talkSPORT story as Tony Bellew explains what happened when he bumped into Jake Paul. Full @talkSPORT story as Tony Bellew explains what happened when he bumped into Jake Paul.talksport.com/sport/boxing/1…

Tony Bellew discusses Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

While Tony Bellew's brief feud with Jake Paul might be over, that doesn't mean he'll agree with him about everything.

Last Saturday night, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano clashed in arguably the biggest women's boxing match ever. The fight had a ferocious pace, with both having big pockets of success. At the end of the contest, it was Taylor who earned the victory via split decision.

Paul, who is Serrano's promoter, immediately took to social media to label the result a robbery. In his interview with talkSPORT, Bellew completely downplayed the 25-year-old's comments on the fight.

Instead, he believes that the stats don't exactly show the full story behind the fight.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Amanda Serrano out landed Katie Taylor in landed punches both to the body and head.



Men lie. Women lie. Numbers don’t. Amanda Serrano out landed Katie Taylor in landed punches both to the body and head. Men lie. Women lie. Numbers don’t. https://t.co/wvqV6FNW7N

Discussing the fight between Taylor and Serrano, Bellew said:

“He’s made her relevant and massively known, but that’s where his achievements end, with Serrano. When it comes to boxing, you can throw 1,000 punches, all landing, then take one which knocks you out. It’s irrelevant what stats say. Taylor landed a really good amount of shots, Serrano throws a lot of punches but not all of them land."

