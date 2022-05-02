Watch: Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn's animated reactions in the final 30 seconds of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 

Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn really went all out in organizing the greatest fight in women's boxing history between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor. Both Paul and Hearn were overcome with excitement as the two women boxers put on a nail-biter.

Their emotions were apparent on their faces during the final thirty seconds of the historic fight. DAZN Boxing uploaded a video showing Paul and Hearn's reactions as Taylor and Serrano traded haymakers to end the bout. Both promoters can be seen shouting words of encouragement at their fighters, with 'The Problem Child' even punching the air and jumping repeatedly.

Katie Taylor, who is promoted by Hearn, put her WBA, WBO, WBC, IBF and The Ring women's lightweight titles on the line against Amanda Serrano, who is promoted by Paul.

Serrano came out as the early aggresor, pouring substantial punishment on the champion until round five. A counter-left hand from Taylor repeatedly finding its mark in round six seemed to sway the momentum. From there on, the champion did enough to edge out a controversial split decision win.

Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul reportedly agree on a neccessary change of rules

In the immediate aftermath of Katie Taylor's victory over Amanda Serrano, Eddie Hearn stated that he would like to give the champion a homecoming fight in Ireland. This sets the perfect stage for a rematch, with both fighters having already expressed interest.

However, there might be a change of rules in case the two meet again. While women's bouts are usually fought over two-minute rounds, the magnitude of Taylor vs. Serrano sparked debate about raising the time to three minutes.

According to Jake Paul, during the fight both he and Hearn agreed that a rule change was necessary. 'The Problem Child' said at the post-fight press conference:

“I was sitting next to Eddie during the fight. We were both scoring the fight together as the rounds went on. We both were sitting there saying ‘Hey, this needs to be three minute rounds next time.'”

Watch Jake Paul at the post-fight presser below:

