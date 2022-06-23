Watch: Jake Paul performs a hilarious skit imitating Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague

Jake Paul released a video titled 'The Biggest Risk Of My Career' on his YouTube channel. In it, he talks about his latest fight against Tommy Fury and performs a skit imitating the British boxer.

Paul officially announced his fight against 'TNT' today after a back-and-forth on Twitter yesterday. The pair have finally agreed to terms and decided to fight each other.

Watch the video below:

In the skit, he pretends to be Tommy Fury while his girlfriend Julia Rose pretends to be Molly-Mae Hague. The pair adopt British accents and 'The Problem Child' even dons a fake wig and eyebrows. 'Tommy' can be seen looking in the mirror, reassuring himself that he is not a 'p***y' and that he can beat Paul.

In the background, 'Molly' can be seen clicking selfies and heavily editing them. 'Tommy' then receives a call from his father John Fury whose contact is saved as '(inmate)' on his phone. His father tells him that his fight with Jake Paul has been confirmed. 'Tommy' gets extremely excited and tries to celebrate with 'Molly' but instead she ends up criticizing him and pointing out his flaws.

The skit ends with a 'robbery' and 'Tommy Fury' ends up putting his girlfriend between himself and the burglar.

Tommy Fury responds to Jake Paul claiming he is backing out of the fight again

Tommy Fury hit back at Jake Paul after the American claimed he was not signing the contract and was backing out of the fight again. According to Paul, 'TNT' did not want to sign the contract because his father would not be able to attend the fight if it was in the United States.

'TNT' replied:

"The fight is on. August 6th. Forget a team or any other bullsh*t, I don't need anybody to help me lay you flat on that canvas. Oh and thanks for finally signing the drug testing... you only agreed to it when you realised the fight was at risk - who needs who"

The pair are set for their first press conference on June 29th. Fans are excited to see 'The Problem Child' finally fight a 'real' boxer, and 'TNT' is looking to put an end to Paul's winning streak.

Take a look at the tweet by Tommy Fury:

