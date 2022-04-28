"They're all gonna get the smoke" - Jake Paul on fighting Mike Tyson, Anderson Silva and Tommy Fury

Jake Paul is back to his trash-talking best. 'The Problem Child' has been slightly out of the media spotlight during his hiatus from the ring. The YouTuber-turned-boxer took a break from fighting to promote the mega-fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor.

Now that the fight is just days away, 'The Problem Child' is looking to schedule his next fight. In an interview with Boxing Social, he spoke about how he wasn't impressed with Tommy Fury's last fight:

"His ego is massive, his promoter's ego is massive, so if there's negotiations that are gonna be you know, had. His promoters are gonna have to realise, okay this guy isn't really worth that much money."

He then went on to say that he was willing to take on Mike Tyson, or even Anderson Silva next, depending on how 'The Spider' performs in his next fight:

"Really any of these guys, I think they're all at the top of the list. You know, for me it's just about time and timing and having enough time to be able to take out all of these guys. But it's gonna happen, they're all gonna get the smoke."

'The Problem Child' appears to be looking to fight a big name for his return to the ring.

Watch the interview below:

Jake Paul wants to get his hands on Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul has revealed why he wants to fight the Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion of the world Canelo Alvarez. 'The Problem Child' has always spoken about how his aim is to win a boxing world title. In order to do this, Paul feels he needs more fights under his belt, after which he will eventually challenge Canelo.

Bad Left Hook @badlefthook #TaylorSerrano badlefthook.com/2022/4/28/2304… Jake Paul doesn’t care for Kamaru Usman’s manager but agrees with his assessment that Canelo is ducking a lot of people by taking on fighters ‘relatively unheard of’ #CaneloBivol Jake Paul doesn’t care for Kamaru Usman’s manager but agrees with his assessment that Canelo is ducking a lot of people by taking on fighters ‘relatively unheard of’ #CaneloBivol #TaylorSerrano badlefthook.com/2022/4/28/2304… https://t.co/ir5QUpMcrX

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, Paul suggested that Canelo Alvarez has been ducking big fights:

"Canelo is ducking a lot of people. Fight Benavidez, fight Charlo, why aren't those fights happening and you know, he's not fighting any really big names, these guys are relatively unheard of. That's why I wanna get my hands on Canelo as well. I think that will be a massive, massive pay-per-view and massive, massive entertainment spectacle."

Canelo is currently set to fight Dmitry Bivol on May 7th followed by a trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin in September if he is able to overcome Bivol.

Watch the interview below:

Edited by John Cunningham