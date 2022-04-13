"I'm rooting for him!" - Jake Paul is backing Tommy Fury in his upcoming fight despite long-standing beef

Jake Paul has revealed that he's rooting for Tommy Fury in 'TNT's' next fight.

The two men have had beef for nearly a year. 'The Problem Child' and Fury fought on the same card in August 2021. After Paul defeated Tyron Woodley and 'TNT' defeated Anthony Taylor, the two seemed destined for a matchup. They even got into a backstage argument after the event.

Fans nearly got their wish, as Paul and Fury were set to fight in December last year. However, weeks before the fight, the latter had to pull out due to injury. The YouTuber-turned-boxer faced Woodley again, this time winning via knockout.

Since their fight cancelation, Paul and Fury have shared words over social media and in the press. Despite their ongoing feud, the YouTuber surprisingly decided to show some support to his longtime foe.

'TNT' is set to fight Daniel Bocianski later this month on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte. In an interview with Mirror Fighting, Paul said he was backing Fury against Bocianski. He said:

"I'm rooting for him. Best of luck to him, hopefully he can get a big KO and do something that would make more excitement for a fight between us. He sucks at promoting, his brother did all the promotion, his dad did all the promotion for the last fight so, he's got to do something to get back on my radar."

Watch Jake Paul's interview below:

Donagh Corby @DonaghCorby_



The first two parts of my exclusive interview with



His take on mirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/k…

His take on Tommy Fury returning to the ring: "I'm rooting for @tommytntfury - I hope he gets a big KO!"The first two parts of my exclusive interview with @jakepaul are out now on @MirrorFighting His take on #TaylorSerrano His take on Tommy Fury returning to the ring: mirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/j… "I'm rooting for @tommytntfury - I hope he gets a big KO!"The first two parts of my exclusive interview with @jakepaul are out now on @MirrorFighting.His take on #TaylorSerrano: mirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/k…His take on Tommy Fury returning to the ring: mirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/j… https://t.co/RnKNxtoUcP

Tommy Fury says his upcoming opponent would beat Jake Paul

Tommy Fury's next opponent Daniel Bocianski is set to be the biggest test of his career to date. It's a test that he doesn't believe Jake Paul will pass.

In an interview with Unibet Lowdown, the light-heavyweight prospect said he believed 'The Problem Child' would lose to his upcoming opponent. His reasoning being that Bocianski is fighting for his love of the sport, hinting that Paul is fighting for money.

He said:

"This man I'm about to fight [Daniel Bocianski] would iron Jake Paul out easy because this man has probably got a family to feed, this is his only way of making money, he probably needs to make the money. He's gonna come in with killer ambition."

Fury has previously stated that he would like to re-schedule his fight with Paul. However, if he wants to get that bout somewhere down the line, he'll have to go through Bocianski later this month.

Edited by Phil Dillon