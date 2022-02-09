"Eddie don't want that smoke" - Jake Paul says he would ease past promoter Eddie Hearn in a fight

Jake Paul recently claimed he would easily be able to defeat Eddie Hearn in a boxing bout.

In an interview with Matchroom Boxing, 'The Problem Child' seemed skeptical about boxing promoter Eddie Hearn's fighting skills. Paul claimed that while the Englishman is a good promoter, he might not be the best fighter.

Speaking of how a boxing match with Hearn would turn out, the YouTuber-turned-boxer said:

"Oh, hundred per cent. Eddie don't want that smoke. Come on now, he knows how to promote a fight but he doesn't how to fight."

Watch Paul's full interview with Matchroom Boxing below:

Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing and Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions are all set to co-promote the highly-anticipated bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. The battle, promoted as the biggest female boxing match ever, will take place on April 30 at New York's legendary Madison Square Garden.

Taylor vs. Serrano Press Conference

Jake Paul believes he can become a world champion

Jake Paul has set his sights on becoming a boxing world champion.

Despite being a newcomer to the sport, 'The Problem Child' has made a splash in the ring in the span of just two years. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has a 5-0 professional boxing record and is confident he may one day become a world champion.

While many people doubt Paul's ability to accomplish the feat, no one can deny that he has continued to prove his doubters wrong up to now. 'The Problem Child' opened up about becoming a world champion in a recent interview with talkSPORT.

Speaking about his future plans, Paul said:

"I have a long way to go and I know I could become a world champion because I spar against world champions and, you know, I have great coaches and an amazing team around me and I have a giant chip around me and I have a giant chip on my shoulder, I have a giant chip on both shoulders, you know. So, I want to prove everyone wrong and I'm going to just for fun."

You can check out Paul's full interview below with talkSPORT :

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard