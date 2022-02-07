"I see this fight happening one, two, three times" - Eddie Hearn wants a Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano rematch down the line

Eddie Hearn believes that the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor fight will take place again. During the London press conference for the fight, one of the reporters asked Hearn if there was an official rematch clause in the fight. Hearn replied:

"Only if the fight is big enough. I mean I see this fight happening one, two, three times. You know, Katie is the champion as well, no automatically triggered rematch clause, but certainly if the fight was big enough we'd be doing it again. But rematch clauses only exist if the champion loses."

Take a look at Hearn's comments here:

Katie Taylor will take on Amanda Serrano on April 30th at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City. The fight is set to be the biggest women's fight to date as two of the best female boxers of all time go head to head.

This event marks the first time female fighters are headlining a combat sports event inside 'The World's Most Famous Stadium'. The two fighters are arguably in their prime, both holding belts and have been dominating the ring for years. This will be a very interesting fight to watch and will certainly attract more eyes to female boxing.

Catch the full press conference here:

Eddie Hearn reveals Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor is already breaking records

Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn has revealed that the pre-sale for the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor fight is already breaking records. The fight became the second biggest pre-sale in boxing history at Madison Square Garden:

"WOW WOW WOW!!! #TaylorSerrano become second biggest pre-sale in 140 Years of boxing history @TheGarden - unbelievable! General sale begins today at 12..MSG going to be full come fight night!"

Take a look at the tweet:

If early indications are any sign, this fight is set to break pay-per-view records. After so much hype and anticipation behind the fight, people are hooked. They want to witness boxing history on April 30th as two of the greatest female boxers put it all on the line.

