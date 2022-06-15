Why did Jake Paul slam U.S. President Joe Biden?

Jake Paul has slammed U.S. President Joe Biden for rising inflation, gas prices, rent prices, and the crashing Crypto market.

The 46th President of the United States is only a year and a half into his first term, and his approval rating isn't great to say the least. While he was put into office with over 81 million voter support, Biden's first term has been marked with multiple issues.

The United States is currently dealing with record-breaking gas prices and inflation. While the Biden administration has stated that they're doing everything they can to deal with the issue, the 25-year-old boxer isn't very happy with it.

While 'The Problem Child' had never discussed politics prior to taking to Twitter to comment on Biden's job performance. Paul blamed the 46th President for gas prices, inflation, and also the declining crypto market. The Cleveland native also stated that voters who still support Biden are America's problem.

Taking to Twitter, Paul wrote:

"Biden accomplishment: 1. Highest gas prices. 2. Worst inflation. 3. Plummeting crypto prices. 4. Highest rent prices ever. 5. Created new incomprehensible language. If you’re reading this and voted for Biden and you still don’t regret it then you are the American problem."

Check out Jake Paul's tweet about Joe Biden below:

Jake Paul says Joe Biden needs to do better

Two days after going viral for his tweet about Joe Biden, Jake Paul decided to take aim at the U.S. President once again.

'The Problem Child' received his fair share of both support and criticism for his thoughts on Biden's performance. Many were quick to point out that the U.S. President has nothing to do with gas prices, as well as the Cryptocurrency market.

Paul took to Twitter once again earlier today to criticize the 79-year-old. This time, he shared a screenshot stating that Biden's job approval has declined strongly among young voters in the Democratic party.

Paul shared a screenshot and wrote the caption which read:

"My generation, left or right, agree with me. We need the President of our country to do betr."

See Jake Paul's follow-up tweet below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul My generation, left or right, agree with me. We need the President of our country to do betr. My generation, left or right, agree with me. We need the President of our country to do betr. https://t.co/8a9kJvJJi2

As far as Paul's boxing career goes, he's set to return to action on August 6th. His opponent is yet to be revealed, but is rumored to be Tommy Fury. On Joe Biden's end, he will be up for re-election in 2024. As of now, his general election opponent is unknown.

