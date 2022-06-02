"This is going to be another war" - Jermall Charlo on Maciej Sulecki fight

Jermall Charlo and Maciej Sulecki had a press conference yesterday for their fight later this month. On June 18, in Houston, Texas, Charlo will defend his WBC Middleweight Title against the Polish fighter.

At the press conference, the American said that this fight will be another war, where he is prepared to fight in the pocket:

"This is going to be another war. I’m going to be in the pocket and ready to go. Whatever he does, I’ll make the adjustments. If I hit him with something flush, I’m going to knock him out."

However, the middleweight champion was not without praise for his opponent. Charlo said:

"Sulecki is a good challenger. A lot of people might not know him but he’s been in there with top competition. This is the right timing for this fight against a strong opponent. I’m ready for whatever he brings. He says he can beat my tactics, but once he’s in there he’s going to have to survive."

Jermall Charlo most recently fought Juan Macias Montiel. The fight took place on June 18, 2021, almost exactly a year before he is scheduled to step back into the ring. Sulecki most recently fought in December, when he defeated Fouad El Massoudi in Wyszków, Poland.

Jermall Charlo vs. Maciej Sulecki: a look at the card

Jermall Charlo, the WBC champ, has made five successful title defenses since claiming the belt in 2018. He was also the IBF Middleweight Champion from 2015 to 2017. His record currently stands at 32-0 with 22 knockouts.

Maciej Sulecki challenged Demetrius Andrade for the WBO Middleweight Title in 2019. He is a former Polish and WBO International Champion. His record is 30-2 with 11 knockouts.

The undercard will include Frank Martin vs. Ricardo Nunez at lightweight and Ra'eese Aleem vs. Mike Plania at super bantamweight.

Nunez, of Panama, has a record of 23-3-0. His most recent fight was with Richard Solano, who he knocked out in the first round of their October bout. In 2019, he faced Gervonta Davis but lost by TKO. Martin, his opponent, is an American with a record of 15-0-0.

Plania, of the Philippines, most recently fought Nunez, who he stopped in the first. He has a record of 26-1-0. His opponent, Aleem, has a record of 19-0-0 and fights out of the United States.

