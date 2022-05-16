×
"Muthaf***ing trainer of the year" - Jermell Charlo commends Derrick James after knockout win

Jermell Charlo v Brian Castano
Modified May 16, 2022 07:44 PM IST
Jermell Charlo knocked out Brian Castano in their rematch this Saturday. The bout was organized to settle the score after their controversial draw in 2021.

In a video shared by Showtime Boxing, Charlo commended his trainer, Derrick James, who also trains Errol Spence Jr. Charlo said:

"Big shoutout to Derrick f***ing James. He's supposed to be the muthaf***ing trainer of the year. That's what you need to be giving these accolades and respect to... we all accomplish and achieve things together."

Charlo is currently the Undisputed Light Middleweight Champion. He claimed the title in 2019 after defeating Tony Harrison. James, a former professional boxer, was voted Ring Magazine's Trainer of the Year in 2017.

Jermell Charlo makes the case for Derrick James (who also coaches Errol Spence) to be 2022 Trainer of the Year after becoming undisputed champion…[📽️ @ShowtimeBoxing] https://t.co/cVztyBenSv

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano II

Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano first fought on July 17, 2021. The fight ended in a draw, though many viewed Castano as the rightful winner as he threw and landed more punches throughout the bout. On Saturday, Charlo and Castano met again. This time, Charlo left no question about the rightful winner.

Jermell Charlo knocks out Brian Castaño to become king of the super-welterweights."This is legacy," Charlo said. "This is something that is legendary. I'm a legend. Thank god. I ain't done, dog. I might move up to 160 and see if I can do it again." https://t.co/hBkgH40U2N

Castano did not make it an easy night for the now-undisputed champion. He moved forward with heavy hands, combination punching, and unwavering pressure. However, Charlo managed to effectively turn Castano's pressure and aggression against him.

In the early rounds, the American and Argentinian battled back and forth. By the third, Castano had Charlo on the ropes. In the fifth, the men were trading stunning blows and the crowd was on its feet. By the late rounds, Charlo's timing and precision paid off. He picked his shots as his opponent waded forward, slowing the pace.

In the tenth, Charlo landed three quick hooks: two to the body and one to the head. Castano slowly slumped to the canvas. When he rose, he was unsteady on his feet. He beat the count and stepped up again. This time, Charlo exploded forth with a series of straight shots and sent Castano to the ropes. He followed up with a digging body hook that dropped Castano again, ending the fight.

HISTORY MADE FOR @TwinCharlo 👑Charlo stops Castano in RD 10 to become the first ever 154-lb undisputed champ in the 4-belt era. #CharloCastano2 https://t.co/Fy81yrXTBp
Jermell Charlo is now the Undisputed Light Middleweight Champion of the world, the first claimant of the title since the legendary Winky Wright.

हिन्दी