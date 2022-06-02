"I'm going to hurt him" - Joe Cordina on the Kenichi Ogawa fight 

Joe Cordina will have his first shot at a world title in his next fight. The Welshman is set to face Japanese IBF World Super Featherweight Champion Kenichi Ogawa.

On Saturday the 4th of June at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, Cordina will have the biggest fight of his career. On paper, it is a close 50/50 fight but the former Olympian is determined to end the bout in spectacular fashion. Joe Cordina said:

“I may not punch as hard as him on paper, but every time I am going to hit him, I am going to hurt him. But I am a tough man, I come from a tough part of Cardiff. I won’t go down easy, he will have to push me to my limits to even take a step back.”

As a professional, Joe Cordina (14-0) is unbeaten. Cordina does not have a reputation as a hard-hitting knockout artist with only eight KOs in his 14 fights. The fight against Ogawa also represents a huge step-up for the challenger. In his last fight, Cordina faced Miko Khatchatryan and dominated him over 10 rounds. Khatchatryan is however far from world level.

Kenichi Ogawa (26-1-1-1 NC) became IBF World Champion in his last fight. Ogawa would beat Azinga Fuzile for the vacant title. Ogawa knocked down his opponent multiple times during the fight, but the bout went the distance and won via unanimous decision.

Arguably the most prominent fight of Ogawa’s career so far was the no contest against Tevin Farmer. Ogawa beat Farmer by split decision and became IBF Champion. However, Ogawa tested positive for the banned substance Androstanediol, the fight was changed to an NC and Ogawa was stripped of the title.

Joe Cordina vs. Kenichi Ogawa will headline a massive card in Wales

As well as the IBF World Super Feathweright Championship fight between Joe Cordina and Kenichi Ogawa, other titles are on the line.

Zelfa ‘Brown Flash’ Barret (27-1) will face Faroukh Kourbanov (19-3) for the European Super Featherweight Championship. Kourbanov is the current champion, and has been on the wrong end of a majority decision against Cordina in the past. Kourbanov does not possess a great deal of power, with only 3 KO victories to his name.

The card is rounded out by fights for Dalton Smith (10-0), Gamal Yafai (18-2), and Skye Nicholson (3-0).

