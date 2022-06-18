"I wouldn't be surprised if we see him again" - Joe Joyce believes Tyson Fury will return

Joe Joyce recently gave his opinion on Tyson Fury's retirement in an interview with iFL TV. When asked if he felt 'The Gypsy King' was sure about remaining retired and not returning to boxing, Joyce stated:

"I'm not convinced. I think he's spending time with his family and will wait around and watch what happens with the Usyk vs. Joshua rematch. He's still a young man, but he's been in this sport a long time, he doesn't really have to prove anything to anyone. He's staying in good shape and I wouldn't be surprised if we see him again."

Since his retirement, Fury has continued to post on social media and document his training. This includes morning runs with his father along the pier while vacationing, and putting shadow boxing and bag workout videos up on Instagram. Fury remaining in shape after retirement sparked curiosity and doubts among fans and fighters who couldn't be sure he was serious about being done with boxing.

Joe Joyce, like many others, is not convinced that we won't get to see Fury in the ring one last time before he hangs up the gloves for good.

Joyce posted the picture below to his Instagram prior to Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte. He stated that he would be happy to jump in for the latter if he didn't want to fight Fury:

Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer

It has been revealed that Joe Joyce's return to the ring will be against Christian Hammer on July 2, 2022, at the Wembley Arena in London, England.

Joyce, also known as 'Juggernaut', has an unbeaten record of 13-0, with 12 knockouts to his credit. The boxer has been out of the ring since his last win over Carlos Takam in July 2021 after suffering a broken wrist.

During his amateur career, he gained many accolades. 'Juggernaut' won bronze at the 2013 European Championships and gold at the 2014 Commonwealth and 2015 European games. He also won bronze at the 2015 World Championships and silver at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

As a professional, some of his former opponents include Daniel Dubois, Michael Wallisch, Alexander Ustinov, Bermane Stiverne, Joe Hanks, and Iago Kiladze. His only fight that went the distance was with Bryant Jennings.

