‘That’s a great fight for British boxing’- Tyson Fury advises Dillian Whyte to face Daniel Dubois

Tyson Fury would pay to watch Dillian Whyte face Daniel Dubois in an all-British heavyweight slugfest. ‘The Gypsy King’ said this as he advised Whyte to face the 10-year younger Dubois

‘The Body Snatcher’ is coming off a sixth-round technical knockout defeat at the hands of Fury in April. But the latter believes it’s best for Whyte, 34, to meet ‘Dynamite’ inside the ring and redeem himself.

Dubois, 24, is himself coming off a stunning knockout victory over Trevor Bryan last weekend to become the WBA (Regular) Heavyweight Champion.

Fury thinks that the possible Whyte-Dubois match up will be “great” for British boxing. In an interview on the Unibet Lowdown podcast, the WBC Heavyweight Champion said:

“If I’m Dillian Whyte, I would love to take that fight because, you’re coming off a loss against the best fighter that has ever lived, and you gonna redeem yourself and what better way to do it than (fighting) a young guy, a world champion and anyone’s gonna watch it.”

He went on to say:

“It’s a great fight and I definitely encourage Dillian Whyte to take it, and Daniel to take it. It’s a great fight for British boxing. I, for one, will buy a pay-per-view for that one for sure.”

Watch Tyson Fury's full interview:

Dubois is now the mandatory challenger for the WBA (Super) Heavyweight Title of Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk. The latter is reportedly set to defend his world titles against Anthony Joshua in mid-August.

With that, Dubois would have to wait until late 2022, at the earliest, for his shot at the title. Since his victory against Bryan, Dubois has been very vocal about his desire to fight the big dogs of the heavyweight division, including Whyte.

Tyson Fury teases comeback

Tyson Fury has repeatedly claimed that he has retired from professional boxing since knocking out compatriot Dillian Whyte. But speculations were ripe that he is set for a comeback as he is yet to vacate his WBC title and has been training as usual.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old Brit offered the strongest hint yet that his fighting days are not behind him.

In the latest UniBet Lowdown podcast episode, Fury revealed that he and his promoter Frank Warren are formulating plans for another memorable fight.

“We’ve got some very exciting news coming. I think the world’s been waiting for a plan of action and we had a nice bit of Italian down in London. We had a long conversation about lots of stuff.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far