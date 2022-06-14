5 fights for Daniel Dubois after defeating Trevor Bryan for the WBA Heavyweight Title 

Daniel Dubois and Trevor Bryan had their showdown at the Casino Miami for the WBA (Regular) Heavyweight Championship this past weekend.

This was only the second time that 'Dynamite' fought in the USA, looking to earn his first world title at the age of 24. The defending champion Bryan sought to extend his record to a perfect 23-0.

However, Dubois proved to be too much for Bryan in the fight. 'Dynamite' scored the victory in four rounds with a decisive knockout. With the win, he has completed a comeback from his soul-crushing defeat to Joe Joyce in 2020, where he was forced to take the knee.

Now the 24 year old has captured WBA gold, who will be his next opponent?

#5. Daniel Dubois could face Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is the current Lineal Heavyweight Champion

Tyson Fury has retired following his successful defense of his WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles against Dillian Whyte.

However, retirement in any sport, let alone boxing, often proves to be temporary when the right match-up becomes available. Should Fury wish to defend his crown once more, or perhaps add the WBA title to his set, then Daniel Dubois would be a fantastic opponent for 'The Gypsy King'.

Styles make fights, and while 'Dynamite' is a powerful knockout artist, Fury has made his career by outclassing his opponent in each and every aspect. The dream fight for Fury will always be Anthony Joshua, but a clash with fellow Daniel Dubois could be considered a dream match in its own right.

#4. Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder has yet to return after his losses to Tyson Fury

Daniel Dubois defeating Bryan has established him as a world championship level knockout artist. When it comes to the best of the bunch in stopping power, there are none too greater than 'The Bronze Bomber' Deontay Wilder.

Despite announcing he will be back, Wilder is yet to confirm a return date to the ring following his losses to Tyson Fury. Prior to his falling from the throne, Wilder had cemented himself at the top of the food chain with devastating knockouts against the likes of Luis Ortiz, Dominic Breazeale and Artur Szpilka.

After being exposed by 'The Gypsy King' on two occasions, 'The Bronze Bomber' will need to return to form against a substantial opponent.

Perhaps going for the WBA title will get Wilder back on the right track. Fans would have to consider this a win if it were to come to fruition, as both fighters' styles lend to the promise of an explosive knockout affair.

#3. Dillian Whyte

Dillian Whyte knocked out Alexander Povetkin for the WBC Interim World title in 2021

Dillian Whyte is fresh off of a loss to WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury. He was knocked out in the sixth round by 'The Gypsy King'.

Despite being outclassed by his April opponent, 'The Body Snatcher' remains one of the more dangerous names in the heavyweight division. The likes of Alexander Povetkin, Dereck Chisora and former WBO World and Intercontinental Champion Joseph Parker have all fallen victim to Whyte in the past.

However, despite it being an exciting match-up, Whyte is currently sat outside the WBA's top ten rankings so he may not be an immediate choice.

#2. Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua is perhaps the biggest bounty in British Heavyweight boxing

When Daniel Dubois first broke onto the heavyweight boxing scene, fans drew comparisons to the meteoric rise of Olympic medallist Anthony Joshua. 'AJ' dominated his opposition, capturing the WBA (Super), WBO, IBO and IBF Championships after stopping names such as Wladimir Klitschko and Charles Martin.

He has since endured defeats to Andy Ruiz Jr. and Oleksandr Usyk, overturning the former in their Saudi Arabia rematch and looking to do the same against Usyk later this year.

Winning the WBA's Regular title will surely put 'Dynamite' on Joshua's radar, especially if he is unable to take the Super title away from his Ukrainian foe. It feels as though it is only a matter of time before the hard-hitting Brits meet in the ring, and this past weekend may have marked the first step of such a journey.

#1. Oleksandr Usyk

Taking the Regular WBA crown could potentially work in cementing Daniel Dubois as the governing body's number two, placing him one step away from the Super titleholder Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk continued the dominance he showed at cruiserweight level when he outclassed Anthony Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September last year. A much smaller heavyweight than Dubois, the Ukrainian would prove to be a different style of fighter for 'DDD'.

In one corner would stand the hulking knockout artist, and in the other, one of the greatest technical boxers on the globe. Provided Usyk keeps his heavyweight crown, this one may be inevitable.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far