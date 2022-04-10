Joseph Parker breaks down Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte - "Out of there in the first six rounds"

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte is one of the most talked about fights of the year. In an interview with 'The Lowdown' by Queensberry Promotions, Joseph Parker, a fellow heavyweight, spoke about the fight. He discussed why he thinks Fury is too much for Whyte to handle, and also gave Fury some tips to beat Whyte:

"I feel he has too much for Whyte. Size wise, power wise, strength. He can move, he can fight. And so I think he's gonna get Whyte out of there in the first six rounds."

The interviewer then asked him what 'The Gypsy King' needs to be wary of, going into the fight with 'The Body Snatcher'. Parker replied:

"Dillian's got a very strong counter left hook. I got caught with it once and he put me down so he has to be wary of that. But I think Tyson overall is too smart."

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte is set to take place on April 23rd at the historic Wembley Stadium. The fight sold out within a few hours of the tickets going live. The fight is also set to break the British in-attendance record for boxing. It will be interesting to see how 'The Gypsy King' performs in his homecoming.

Tyson Fury launches his new book ahead of his fight against Dillian Whyte

'The Gypsy King' is making use of all the media attention he is currently getting as he prepares to fight Dillian Whyte in what is set to be the biggest fight in British boxing history. The 33-year-old has announced that he will be releasing his own book 'Gloves Off':

"My new book, Gloves Off, coming 10/11. I’ve looked back on my whole life and career to examine what’s really defined me. It’s my most insightful book yet – the laughs, the hard times, the family man, the craziness of what it’s like to be Tyson."

The book is an inside look on what it's like to be one of the most famous boxers in the world, the world of 'The Gypsy King'. He is giving fans a chance to win tickets to the fight when they pre-order his book on Waterstones. This is Fury's 3rd book, and he will be looking to help sell it through his fight against Whyte.

