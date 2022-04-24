"It was a great performance" - Joseph Parker reflects on Tyson Fury knocking out Dillian Whyte

Joseph Parker recently praised Tyson Fury's performance against Dillian Whyte and was impressed with the knockout punch. Fury made his return to the UK in style by dominating Whyte and then ending the contest with a phenomenal right uppercut. 'The Gypsy King' retained his WBC Heavyweight Championship and extended his unbeaten record to 32-0-1.

Watch the fight highlights of Fury vs. Whyte:

Here's what Parker said in an interview with Boxing Social:

"Everyone can agree it was a great performance. He boxed and moved, then he caught him with a good shot. A shot that would knock out a lot of people. Dillian Whyte came prepared, he did everything he could in his power to get the win. Very rough on the inside and he never stopped trying."

Tyson Fury showcased his outstanding boxing skills by using his height and reach while being difficult to hit cleanly. 'The Gypsy King' then displayed the improvements he has made with SugarHill Steward by capturing his third knockout in a row.

Whyte was largely frustrated throughout the bout and resorted to dirty tactics on the inside such as using his elbows and leaning in with his head. Regardless, 'The Body Snatcher' was unable to land anything significant on Fury.

Joseph Parker was surprised Dillian Whyte fought in a southpaw stance against Tyson Fury

Parker continued by expressing his shock that Whyte fought the whole of the first round in a southpaw stance:

"I was like 'woah' and he was doing quite well at it too. He looked comfortable so he must have been somebody who was practicing. We didn't hear much from him in the lead up so he must have just stayed away and worked on fighting southpaw."

Watch the full interview with Joseph Parker on Boxing Social:

Fury has fought numerous times as a southpaw in his career, including against Wladimir Klitchsko back in 2015 when he became a world champion for the first time. Whyte, meanwhile, has used an orthodox stance throughout his career.

'The Body Snatcher' reverted back to his original style in the second round and Fury was able to make the necessary adjustments. There is no doubt Whyte gave everything he had, but it was not enough to defeat a heavyweight great in Tyson Fury.

