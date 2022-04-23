Tom Aspinall says Dillian Whyte "too predictable" for Tyson Fury, names the only boxer he believes could have beaten 'The Gypsy King'

Tom Aspinall believes Tyson Fury will easily beat Dillian Whyte in their upcoming fight on April 23.

Aspinall used to be Fury's sparring partner. He feels that despite Whyte being a good boxer, 'The Gypsy King' is levels above him in terms of technique and skillset. That's why, according to the UFC fighter, the champion will emerge victorious in their heavyweight title clash.

Aspinall claimed Whyte's style is "too predictable" for Fury and said that the challenger will be thoroughly outboxed in the fight. According to the surging UFC heavyweight contender, the only man on the planet who could've beaten Fury is his former opponent Deontay Wilder.

Aspinall feels that Wilder had the unorthodox technique and the power in his hands to put Fury away. In a recent interview with BT Sport, Aspinall stated:

"If Tyson was going to lose to anybody, it was going to be Deontay Wilder because he has some serious power and he's very unorthodox. Someone who's pretty straightforward like Dillian Whyte, although he is very tough, you cannot take that away from him... He's too predictable for Tyson. Tyson will outbox him easily. It will be an easy fight for him I would imagine."

Tom Aspinall expresses gratitude to Tyson Fury for changing his outlook toward the fight game

Tom Aspinall credits Tyson Fury for changing how he viewed the fight game and improving his mentality. During his time working with Fury as a sparring partner, Aspinall said he was inspired by 'The Gypsy King' to continue fighting professionally.

According to the 29-year-old, in his early twenties, he was confused as to whether he should pursue boxing, MMA, or quit fighting altogether. However, Fury helped him clear his doubts and change his mentality.

Priot to his fight with Alexander Volkov at UFC London back in March, Aspinall said:

"Without him, I wouldn't be where I am right now because my mentality has changed completely since I trained with him and it's been quite a long time ago now. I was in my early 20s, I was wasn't on sure if I wanted to carry on with this sport, box or maybe stop fighting altogether. He completely changed my whole outlook on everything, so I appreciate it." (h/t Mirror)

Tom Aspinall is currently undefeated in the UFC with a five-fight win streak and is ranked No.6 in the heavyweight division.

