"I'm mixing with the world's best all the time" - Josh Kelly eyes world title at 154lbs

British super welterweight Josh Kelly is eyeing up a future world title fight. Kelly, who has been tipped as a future star, is currently rebuilding following a devastating defeat to David Avenasaysn at welterweight.

Kelly feels confident in his abilities and believes he can do well against the biggest of names in the division.

In a recent discussion with Sunderland's Dan Neil, Kelly said:

“I’m mixing with the worlds best all the time in sparring, and I’m sharing the ring with all the top guys, and I can hold my own with everyone, I know where I’m at in the gym, I just need to do it on fight night now."

He added:

"I’ve got true belief in myself that everything that has happened is in the past and I’m moving on to some big things, especially at 154lbs. I feel so strong, and healthy and fit; just powerful at this weight.”

Josh Kelly was eyed as a future boxing star when he made his professional debut with Matchroom Boxing and Sky Sports in 2017. ‘Pretty Boy’ won a bronze medal at the 2015 European Games.

In his early fights, Kelly produced highlight-reel worthy moments and 10-punch combinations against what was limited opposition.

Kelly did not make the traditional transition and did not progress from British level to European level opposition. The first real step up for Kelly was American Ray Robinson.

Albeit in losing efforts, Robinson faced the likes of Shawn Porter and Yordenis Ugas before fighting Kelly. The Brit managed a draw against Robinson in what was very much a learning experience.

Two fights later, Josh Kelly stepped up again, this time against David Avanesyan. The fight against Avanesyan, however, ended in disaster as Kelly was stopped.

Kelly was shipping punishment throughout the fight, before Avanesyan hurt him in the sixth round. Kelly was knocked down twice before his corner threw in the towel.

Since then, Kelly has moved up to 154lbs, where he feels more comfortable.

Josh Kelly will face Lucas Brian Bastida next

A rebuild at 154lbs is well under way for Josh Kelly, who will face Argentinian Lucas Brian Bastida next.

Bastida possesses a decent looking record of 18-1-1, but that record may be flattering. Bastida has not fought out of his native Argentina before.

Watch Bastida in action:

It will most likely be a straightforward bout for Kelly with the WBO International Super Weltweright title on the line. Whilst the title lacks prestige, it should provide Kelly with a high ranking and put him on the path to challenging for the WBO World Championship.

The current WBO Champion, Jermell Charlo, is undisputed at the weight and holds all four belts. Charlo will defend against WBO mandatory challenger Tim Tszyu next.

