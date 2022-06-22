"I’m ready to go all the way" - Josh Kelly expresses confidence after recent ring return

On June 17, Josh Kelly returned to the ring after a sixteen-month lay-off. The former Olympian fought Peter Kramer. The contest was Kelly's first appearance for Wasserman Boxing and it took place just before Nathan Gorman vs. Tomas Salek.

Kelly was expected to fight Xhuljo Vrenozi in May but the Albanian pulled out on fight night.

The Brit showcased four rounds of entertaining skills against Kramer before he eventually stopped the tough competitor following a flurry of uppercuts. The bout was scheduled for ten rounds to help Kelly shake off the ring rust but the contest proved to be easy for him.

After the victory, Kelly spoke to Boxing Social:

"These guys [Wasserman Boxing] are fully backing us, so I’m ready to go all the way."

Kelly was then asked what he wanted to do in the future, to which he replied:

"Activity. As many fights as I can and that's what I want to get 100% because that will push us and make us better. Get used to fight night experience and keep on going."

Following Kelly's victory, there was talk of a potential matchup against Lewis Ritson in an all-British domestic dust-up.

What's next for Josh Kelly?

The Brit is now in the light-middleweight (or super-welterweight) division following his defeat to David Avanesyan last year. However, he stated in his post-fight interview that if it was the right fight, he would step back into the welterweight division.

Conor Benn has been a huge rival throughout Kelly's career but he has always looked to be many steps ahead in his career. Over the last year, Benn has flipped the narrative and has blown his most recent opponents away in impressive fashion.

The son of Nigel Benn is now setting his eyes on mega fights in the welterweight division with the likes of Keith Thurman.

Lewis Ritson is a more likely opponent for the former Olympian as Kelly has expressed his interest in headlining against Ritson at the Stadium of Light. The former lightweight is also a reputable competitor with a record of 23-2 as well as previously holding the British Lightweight Title.

