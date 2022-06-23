"I felt vindicated" - Julius Francis on the viral knockout incident

Julius Francis has expressed his gratitude to the British public for supporting him after knocking out a violent offender. Francis went viral on social media after landing a devastating right hook on a troublemaker while working as a bouncer at BOXPARK Wembley, London.

Watch the full video:

Jason Lim @jas0nsg Julius Francis, a 57-year-old former boxer, British heavyweight champion who fought Mike Tyson back in the day, knocks out a troublemaker after hitting him with an accurate right hook. Julius Francis, a 57-year-old former boxer, British heavyweight champion who fought Mike Tyson back in the day, knocks out a troublemaker after hitting him with an accurate right hook. https://t.co/YdN4BX1C7O

Francis is a former professional boxer who captured the British and Commonwealth Heavyweight Championships. He also shared the ring with several high-profile names, including Mike Tyson, Vitali Klitchsko and John Ruiz.

Here's what Francis said in an interview with TMZ Sports when asked how he feels about the incident:

"I felt vindicated by the way people on social media really got behind me to say, 'We appreciate what you did, you were in the right, the guy deserved it,' and all this kind of stuff. I felt vindicated."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Julius Francis on the viral KO incident: "I felt vindicated by the way people on social media really got behind me to say, 'We appreciate what you did, you were in the right, the guy deserved it,' and all this kind of stuff. I felt vindicated." [ @TMZ_Sports Julius Francis on the viral KO incident: "I felt vindicated by the way people on social media really got behind me to say, 'We appreciate what you did, you were in the right, the guy deserved it,' and all this kind of stuff. I felt vindicated." [@TMZ_Sports]

Watch the full interview with Julius Francis on TMZ Sports:

Julius Francis is open to fighting Mike Tyson in a rematch

During the same interview, Francis claimed that he would be open to sharing the ring with Mike Tyson again. He said:

"I'll put it out there, if there's a promoter willing to promote such a fight and I have never liked talking about money. But they could come up with a decent offer, then who knows... I'm gonna say yes, we could have a rematch. I dunno if anybody will watch it but I'll say yes."

Tyson returned to the ring for an exhibition about against Roy Jones Jr. back in 2020. The pair fought to a draw in an entertaining spectacle in Carson, California. Now 55 years old, Tyson is not the same fighter he was 30 years ago, so a bout against Francis could be competitive.

With celebrity and YouTube boxing on the rise, it is possible that a fight between the two former professional heavyweights could happen. While appearing on Joe Rogan's podcast, Tyson stated that he is open to exhibition contests and that Francis might be the ideal opponent.

Watch Mike Tyson talk about a comeback on The Joe Rogan Experience:

Tyson is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time. It is fair to assume that any bout he is involved in will generate a huge amount of interest, especially against a former opponent and modern-day hero in Julius Francis.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far