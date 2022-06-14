Watch: Former British heavyweight champion turned security guard Julius Francis knocks man out cold 

Former British heavyweight champion Julius Francis was in the news recently after a clip of him knocking out a troublemaker went viral. Francis was working as a security guard at the Boxpark at Wembley Stadium when a troublemaker began causing a scene. The man sporting a blue durag got agitated and started shouting and throwing fists.

The security team and his friends kept going back and forth. Julius Francis can be seen calmly walking out of the barriers and getting closer to the troublemaker. The unidentified man then swings at another civilian who was standing behind the security guards. He then began walking towards Francis and was met with a right hook. The troublemaker was knocked out cold and his friends quickly calmed down.

None of the others thought about creating a scene after witnessing what happened to their friend. Francis is best known for his fight against Mike Tyson on January 29, 2000.

Mike Tyson vs. Julius Francis at the M.E.N Arena in Manchester

'The Baddest Man on the Planet' stepped foot in Europe for the first time in January 2000. Although the American was far from his prime, he was making a return to the ring to fight British heavyweight champion Julius Francis. Mike Tyson just got out of prison and looked to get back into the ring. It was the first time British fans would get a glimpse of 'Iron' Mike.

In the two weeks that Tyson was in the English Capital, fans were out in the thousands just to catch a glimpse of him whenever he stepped out. Despite doing time behind bars, he was still one of the most popular sports icons in the world. The fight took place at the M.E.N Arena in Manchester.

The fight ended fairly quickly with 'Iron' Mike knocking down Francis in the very first round. In the second round, a flurry of punches saw the British champion go down three more times. Sixty-three seconds into the second round, Tyson put an end to the contest with a lethal body shot and the Brit was unable to get back up.

To his credit, Francis did keep getting back up despite getting knocked down multiple times and showed tremendous grit and heart.

