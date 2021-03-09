When did Mike Tyson go to jail and why?

Mike Tyson was convicted of rape and initially sentenced to ten years in prison on March 26, 1992. However, the judge suspended the last four years, reducing Tyson's sentence to six years in prison and four years on probation. Mike Tyson would eventually spend only three years in prison, having been released in 1995 due to good behavior.

Mike Tyson was convicted of rape in Indianapolis, where a ten-year sentence for rape is common. Judge Patricia J. Gifford who pronounced the sentence, said-

"The law of Indiana is pretty clear, and it never mentions whether a defendant or a victim are acquainted"

Mike Tyson removed his watch and tie and gave them to one of his lawyers as the sentence was pronounced. He would then briefly embrace Camille Ewald, the woman who helped raise him, before being escorted from the courtroom.

Tyson was taken to a nearby prison in Plainfield, Indiana, and remained there until he was moved to the Indiana Youth Center, where he served his sentence.

After becoming the youngest heavyweight champion at the age of 20, Mike Tyson was mostly featured in the news for negative stories. These consisted of various instances of sexual aggression against women, including strangers in nightclubs. In a widely publicized incident, this also included a parking lot attendant.

The most serious episode involved an 18-year old college student named Desiree Washington, who told police and later testified in court that Mr. Tyson raped her in his hotel room and laughed about it as she wept. Washington had recently been crowned Miss Black Rhode Island when the alleged incident occurred.

Moments before his sentence was pronounced, Mike Tyson launched into an eleven minute speech which was both remorseful and reserved. Mike Tyson said-

"I don't come here begging for mercy, ma'am. I can't see anything good coming from this. I'm here prepared to expect the worst. I've been crucified, humiliated worldwide."

Mike Tyson had a fight in prison

Mike Tyson has opened up on his one and only fight in prison 👀https://t.co/UHAXwB5qxz — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 24, 2020

While Mike Tyson largely managed to stay out of trouble, he admitted that he had one skirmish in the Indiana Youth Center. 'Iron Mike' revealed on ‘Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson'-

"Just one time (I had to punch someone), somebody said something and I just went over there and hit him. We were locked down for a long time and it was just something that was irritable and I went over there and hit him. We were locked down and couldn’t go to the gym. Somebody got stabbed or something and we were locked down. I was just upset and miserable.”

Upon being released from prison, Mike Tyson would revitalize his boxing career, eventually reclaiming the heavyweight championship of the world.