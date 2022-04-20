"He's coming back!" - Viddal Riley confirms KSI's return and talks fighting Alex Wassabi and Jake Paul

KSI's trainer Viddal Riley has confirmed that the YouTuber will return to the ring soon. 'The Nightmare' last fought Logan Paul back in 2019. Since then, he has not returned to the ring, instead shifting his focus to his music career and YouTube.

Viddal Riley appeared on the True Geordie podcast and spoke about 'The Nightmare' returning to boxing:

"He's coming back!"

He then went on to talk about a potential fight against Alex Wassabi, the American YouTuber who beat his brother Deji:

"I think it is a good matchup for JJ to take, coz his first fight back after how many years. Three years, it's gonna be almost three years, good opponent, you know. Get a quick redemption for your brother. And I think he just hits too hard, people don't realize how JJ hits. Alex is smaller anyway, once JJ whacks in a couple of those hooks, I think he gets Wassabi out of there in three rounds."

KSI is one of the pioneers of YouTube boxing. 'JJ' started the whole trend of YouTuber and celebrity boxing alongside Logan Paul. However, he has not trained properly for the past three years. Alex Wassabi is fresh off a fight against Deji, and Jake Paul has been in training continually for the last three years and has fought fighters with combat experience.

True Geordie @TrueGeordieTG



🎙 with



Topics: Fury vs Whyte, Sparring Whyte and Eddie Hall.

AJ vs Usyk 2.

KSI’s boxing comeback. Jake & Logan’s fighting future & More…



watch here 🏼 youtu.be/FFDoNOyGTdU Pain Game Podcast🎙 with @IsitRIL Topics: Fury vs Whyte, Sparring Whyte and Eddie Hall.AJ vs Usyk 2.KSI's boxing comeback. Jake & Logan's fighting future & More…

So 'The Nightmare' has a lot of catching up to do if he wants to get to the same level as Jake Paul.

KSI released his own shoe with Adidas

The British YouTube sensation has come leaps and bounds from his humble beginnings. 'The Nightmare' recently revealed his new collaboration with Adidas. The 28-year-old shared the announcement with his fans via social media:

"MANS GOT HIS OWN SHOE!!!! Limited Edition Adidas Originals Forum Available April 8th (UK only) Link below to sign up to the raffle for exclusive access!"

ksi @KSI



Limited Edition Adidas Originals Forum

Available April 8th (UK only)



Link below to sign up to the raffle for exclusive access!

adidas.onelink.me/ihha/m9198b7z



#createdwithadidas @AdidasLondon @adidasUK MANS GOT HIS OWN SHOE!!!!Limited Edition Adidas Originals ForumAvailable April 8th (UK only)Link below to sign up to the raffle for exclusive access!

The shoes were an instant hit with his fans and are currently sold out in the UK. The 'Holiday' singer is even unable to buy the shoes for his friends. It looks like it'll be difficult for KSI to get time away from his businesses, music, and YouTube to focus on boxing.

ksi @KSI I actually have to buy my own shoe on secondary markets just so I can get it for my mates lmao

