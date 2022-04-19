"It wasn't worth it" - Logan Paul expresses regret during Olivia O'Brien's Coachella concert

Logan Paul made a surprising confession during Olivia O'Brien's Coachella set. Brien has made quite a few songs about her former flame Logan Paul including 'Josslyn'. The song talks about when 'The Maverick' was unfaithful in their relationship.

The hook of the song is, "I hope that it was worth it f****ng Josslyn." In response, Paul came onstage with a sign that read:

"It wasn't worth it"

Watch the video below:

Olivia O'brien News @oliviaobteam 📽 | Olivia O'Brien and Logan Paul at stage in Coachella! 📽 | Olivia O'Brien and Logan Paul at stage in Coachella! https://t.co/Twlm0XmpvK

'The Maverick' attended the infamous Coachella festival and even posted his onstage antics on his Instagram account. It seems the pair are back on good terms after a topsy-turvy relationship. They initially tried to hide their relationship from the public when they were rumored to be together last September. However, eagle-eyed fans spotted Brien traveling with Paul's troupe.

The secret was soon out and Brien even confirmed that she was with Paul during an episode of the BFFs podcast hosted by Dave Portnoy. Fans were left wondering if the pair were back together after their antics at Coachella.

Logan Paul finally reveals how he broke his hand and almost ruined his boxing career

'The Maverick' broke his hand last year while touring Europe. Paul was not very active on social media back then, and was spotted with a blue cast around his hand at the airport. After months of speculation and rumors, 'The Maverick' finally revealed how he broke his hand, on an episode of his podcast 'Impaulsive':

"I hit the button, boom, 9-16, the high score was 9-22. How is that possible? And the bartender made it very clear after he saw my vigor with the first punch that many men and women have broken their hand on the column next to the game. I said, 'Guy, I'm a boxer.' I hit this thing as hard as I can, and sure enough, I hit the f***ing column, exactly where he said I would. Immediately, I knew I shattered my hand, I didn't know how bad it was."

Watch the video below:

Impaulsive @impaulsiveshows @LoganPaul FINALLY reveals how he broke his hand .@LoganPaul FINALLY reveals how he broke his hand 😳 https://t.co/4P5vG0990W

Paul had to get surgery on his hand and has trained very lightly since his surgery. Fans are eagerly waiting for 'The Maverick' to get back into the ring and record his first win.

Edited by John Cunningham