Watch: Logan Paul punches Jeff Wittek for bullying one of his friends 

Logan Paul punched fellow YouTuber Jeff Wittek in the stomach for bullying his friend Steve. 'The Maverick' was the latest guest on Wittek's YouTube series, Jeff's Barbershop. The show is a chaotic barbershop with cameos and comedic 'skits' in between. For one of the segments, Jeff Wittek's employee Steven made a video about how the 32-year-old bullies him.

Steven made the video to ask Logan Paul to help him deal with Wittek. 'The Maverick' replied saying:

"You want me to get him? Coz I'll f**k him up bro."

The video then cuts to Logan Paul wearing boxing gloves as Jeff Wittek positions himself to get punched. Paul decided to throw a hook and before punching Wittek, he says:

"This is for you Steven."

The whole bit was a joke, and the 32-year-old, who is very fond of boxing, just wanted to see what it felt like to get punched by Paul. Jeff Wittek has recently got into boxing and is very enthusiastic about the sport. He trains regularly and often uploads videos of himself working the pads and training. It will be interesting to see if he ever tries his luck inside the ring in another face-off with a YouTuber.

'The Maverick', on the other hand, is currently not scheduled to fight anyone. Fans are waiting to see if 'The Maverick' will return to the ring anytime soon.

Jeff Mayweather believes Logan Paul should get paid by Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's uncle has spoken out about Logan Paul not getting paid by his nephew. Jeff Mayweather is a former professional boxer-turned-coach who has trained the unbeaten former world champion Floyd Mayweather. In a recent interview with Fred Beck, Jeff Mayweather spoke about the situation:

"I have no idea of what's going on with that, so I mean I'm not really gonna speak on it. I mean, he should get paid because the fight has been over and it's been a while. So Logan does deserve to get paid if it was there. So, I don't know what's going on with that, so I'm not really gonna speak on that because that really has nothing to do with me."

'The Maverick' fought Mayweather in June last year and has claimed that 'Money' Mayweather has still not paid him for their fight. 'Money' Mayweather said that he hasn't been paid yet because it takes time to get paid for fights. According to him, he is still collecting cheques from previous fights.

