"You're the king of bouncing back" - YouTuber JiDion praises Logan Paul 

Logan Paul was praised by YouTuber JiDion in the latest episode of his podcast Impaulsive. Jidion is an American YouTuber best known for his pranks. He was the latest guest on 'The Maverick's podcast which was shot in London on True Geordie's podcast setup. The Texan was in London for a collaboration with Paul.

While on the podcast, he spoke about his rise to fame, going from rags to riches and how he credits all of his success to God. He also praised Logan Paul for being able to bounce back from controversy:

"One thing I learned from you Logan, is, you know, you're the king of bouncing back. I would say, I can't think of any other creator, like we all know the controversy that happened but I can't think of any other content creator that can bounce back the way you did. And then not even with that situation, just like in other situations like, you know after your loss to JJ [KSI]... You came back and bro you went ham as f**k on YouTube."

He also spoke about how he initially did not like 'The Maverick's content. However, ever since Paul rebranded himself following his Japan controversy, JiDion has watched his new content closely.

Logan Paul announces JiDion as the first member of the Prime Squad

American YouTuber and content creator JiDion has had his own fair share of controversies and has been banned from the live-streaming platform Twitch. He decided to get some mentorship from Logan Paul and KSI by joining Prime Squad.

Paul made the announcement during the podcast:

“Let me just chime in for one second, put a pin in that, because it is a massive deal. Dude, I think you are gonna be a legend. We do think you’re next up, and I’m honored that you wanted to be a part of our team. JJ and I, we love you, we love your content, and JiDion is the first member of the Prime Squad.”

From what Paul revealed, the Prime Squad will consist of content creators who will represent and be sponsored by Prime Hydration. Both 'The Maverick' and KSI are majority shareholders in the company and the faces of it.

