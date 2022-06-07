"One year ago today" - Logan Paul reflects on fight with Floyd Mayweather

A year after their meeting in the ring, Logan Paul has reflected upon his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

June 6, 2021 was the date for one of the strangest boxing matches in the sport's history. At the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, undefeated Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather took on 0-1 YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match.

The bout itself was a wild eight-round affair. Paul tried and failed to secure a knockout in the early rounds. He then used his wrestling and larger frame to survive against the more seasoned fighter.

Mayweather, on the other hand, tried his best to get the former wrestler out of there. 'The Maverick' was able to make it the full distance, with the bout being ruled a no-contest.

Now, a year later, Paul has decided to reflect upon the fight on social media. On Twitter, the 27-year-old decided to poke fun at Mayweather, instead stating that he fought Mike Tyson, whom he's been rumored to fight. Paul wrote:

"One year ago today, I fought Mike Tyson"

See Paul's post below:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul One year ago today, I fought Mike Tyson One year ago today, I fought Mike Tyson https://t.co/LAjRF6v1JQ

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Paul also made a post on Instagram about his June 2021 showdown with Floyd Mayweather, but with a much different tone. 'The Maverick' instead decided to draw attention to the fact that he hasn't been paid for his fight with 'Money'.

On Instagram, Paul wrote:

"One year ago today, I fought Moyd Fayweather. He’s hard to hit, but even harder to collect money from. Who should I fight next?"

See Paul's post below:

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Will Logan Paul box again?

A year after his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul is yet to fight or have anything booked.

'The Maverick' has instead pivoted to being involved with the NFT market, as well as becoming a pro-wrestler. Paul famously made his WWE debut earlier this year at WrestleMania 38, where he earned rave reviews for his performance.

However, that hasn't stopped Paul from being rumored for a return to the boxing ring. Over the last year, the 27-year-old has been linked to a matchup with Mike Tyson, as well as a showdown with Brazilian YouTuber Whindersson Nunes.

As of now, neither fight has come to frution. However, it seems that 'The Maverick' has unfinished business in the boxing ring.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far