"A miracle" - Logan Paul visited the famous wrecked aircraft in Iceland for his latest 99 Originals piece

Logan Paul revealed the incredible coincidence that occurred while he was in Iceland. 'The Maverick' did a tour around Europe shortly after his fight against Floyd Mayweather and one of his stops was Iceland. The 27-year-old decided to visit the famous Sólheimasandur aircraft wreck in Iceland to take a picture for his 99 Originals project.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, he spoke about the 'miracle' that occurred while he was taking photos of the site:

"And as I'm taking these photos, you know they were cool, it's a cool plane. Like, you know, we got a penguin, but I needed a little something more. And in the most miraculous way, just as this was happening, a rainbow showed up, right behind the plane. Everyone starts screaming, 'Rainbow! Rainbow! Rainbow!'. I put it on low exposure and managed to snap like three photos before the rainbow disappeared. And straight up, I consider this photograph a miracle."

Paul was visiting Iceland along with his friend Mike Majlak and most of his entourage. Iceland is just one of the places that this latest art project has seen Logan Paul travel to. Fans appear to be ecstatic about the project and seem to enjoy the videos explaining the stories behind each piece. The 99 Originals project has a lot of scope and it will be interesting to see how 'The Maverick' utilizes it.

Watch the video below:

Logan Paul announces his plan to run for President in 2032

Paul spoke about his plans to run for President in 2032 when he is 35 years old. Both 'The Maverick' and his younger brother Jake Paul have previously spoken about how they wish to become President.

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 27-year-old spoke about how he will run for President in a few years:

"I, Logan Paul, will be running for president in twenty thirty two."

The interviewer then asked him what role his younger brother Jake Paul would play in his presidency should he become president. Laughing, Logan stated:

"Jake is the secretary of defense."

It will be interesting to see if 'The Maverick' does run for President after he is finished with his boxing career and career as a content creator.

Watch the interview below:

Dexerto @Dexerto Logan Paul still plans to run for President of the United States in 2032



And Jake is going to be his Secretary of Defense Logan Paul still plans to run for President of the United States in 2032And Jake is going to be his Secretary of Defense https://t.co/TTiQde1jRR

Edited by Genci Papraniku