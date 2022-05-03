"That's very difficult to do" - The Miz praises Logan Paul's heel work

The Miz has praised Logan Paul's heel work and his ability to get booed by crowds, even his hometown crowd in Cleveland, OH.

After the former WWE Champion revealed Paul as his partner for WrestleMania, the two embarked on a short journey to build their match against the Mysterios at The Showcase of the Immortals. Both men worked as obnoxious heels on RAW and even made the fans in their shared hometown of Cleveland boo them.

The A-Lister recently sat down with Ryan Satin for the Out of Character podcast, where he discussed Logan Paul and how the social media celebrity is a heat magnet wherever he goes:

"Anyone that can go into the ring and be more hated than me, I applaud you, because that's very difficult to do. I have a punchable face. I know I have a punchable face, and I have used it for 20 years in WWE and will continue to do so. But he walks into a ring and it is just, even in Cleveland. I was like, we're in our home town. You don't get booed in your home town. We do," said The Miz. (03:19)

The 27-year-old was also booed in his initial appearances for WWE on the road to WrestleMania 37. The company utilized his villainous personality by booking Kevin Owens to give him a Stunner, which made the live crowd erupt.

Wrestling in WWE wasn't Logan Paul's first introduction to combat sports

One of the most headline-grabbing moments of WrestleMania 38 was Logan Paul's pro wrestling debut against the Mysterios. For someone who hadn't wrestled a match in his life, Paul received impressive reactions from fans and fellow wrestlers alike.

Before branching into sports entertainment, the Youtube star tried his hand at boxing. He fought two matches against fellow YouTuber KSI, drawing the first and losing the second in a split decision in 2019. Paul has since fought undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather (who himself fought a match at WrestleMania in 2008) in an exhibition match.

The older Paul brother was also a Division 1 wrestler and footballer in high school, even ranking 5th in the Ohio Division 1 State Tournament for Wrestling. In August 2020, Logan put out a tweet where he offered any social media influencer $10,000 if they managed to defeat him in a wrestling match.

While Paul's future in wrestling is uncertain, there's no denying that the 27-year-old possesses both the athelticism and the theatrical chops to make it in the industry. Additionally, The Miz turned on the young star after their WrestleMania bout, leaving the door open for a potential return in the future.

