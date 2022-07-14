"I got something good here" - Logan Paul reveals his relationship status 

Logan Paul has finally spoken about his relationship status for the first time. 'The Maverick' is usually very private when it comes to his love life and his relationships.

Paul does not reveal any of his girlfriends to the media unless he is very sure of the relationship, like he with Chloe Bennet and Josie Canseco. In the latest episode of Impaulsive, he was put in the hot seat.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul

Our New Co-Host Is Pregnant, I Signed With

watch or get pregnant



youtu.be/5jtO4Rjrai8 new IMPAULSIVE podcastOur New Co-Host Is Pregnant, I Signed With @WWE , Mike Offends A Fan 🙃watch or get pregnant new IMPAULSIVE podcastOur New Co-Host Is Pregnant, I Signed With @WWE, Mike Offends A Fan 🙃watch or get pregnantyoutu.be/5jtO4Rjrai8 https://t.co/zZ9BIqitYT

The latest episode of the podcast featured co-host Mike Majlak's sister Abby Majlak. Majlak asked Paul if he is dating someone as soon as she sat down. 'The Maverick' was shocked by the question and did not know what to say. Finally, he replied:

"I don't wanna say anything, you know why Abby, because making stuff that it's that close to home and is that personal to you, public, sometimes, can ruin a good thing. And I don't wanna do that just yet, I think I got something good here and I'm not gonna f**k it up."

Logan Paul's manager Jeff went on to ask why it ruins it, to which Paul began explaining that the public exploitation of their private lives sometimes ruins good relationships. There are a lot of rumors going around the internet as to who 'The Maverick' is dating.

Watch the video below:

Logan Paul is rumored to be dating Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Nina Agdal

Logan Paul has not been romantically linked to anyone since his last relationship with Josie Canseco.

The pair seemed quite serious and Paul even bought Canseco her own horses. However, the two decided to call it quits without ever revealing why they broke up. Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that 'The Maverick' has been visiting London quite a lot recently.

Although he has been visiting the UK for content and business purposes, he was spotted on a date with Danish-born swimsuit model Nina Agdal.

Take a look at the tweet by TMZ:

TMZ @TMZ tmz.me/tyEy1wt It appears Logan Paul has a new lady in his life It appears Logan Paul has a new lady in his life 👀 tmz.me/tyEy1wt

He also spoke about a 'mysterious girl' on the True Geordie podcast. Fans believe he was talking about Agdal. Paul spoke about how he thinks he's found something really special and wants to take it forward.

