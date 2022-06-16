What happened between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis?

Logan Paul has revealed that one of Dillon Danis' friends pulled a gun on him and his friend Mike Majlak.

'The Maverick' is no stranger to the jiu-jitsu ace. Both him and his brother Jake have been feuding against him for years now. 'The Problem Child' nearly fought Danis in a boxing ring back in March 2021, but the bout didn't come to frution.

Instead, Jake knocked out Ben Askren on a thriller pay-per-view. The Paul brothers have continued their rivalry with Danis on social media, and now on the Flagrant 2 podcast with Andrew Schultz, Logan Paul spoke about a run-in that he had with the MMA fighter.

The 27-year-old alleged that he, along with his Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak, were at a party. Danis, who had recently had surgery and was on crutches, also attended the party. While Paul didn't reveal how it happened, he alleged that one of the MMA fighter's crew members pulled a gun on Majlak and himself.

Discussing the incident, Paul stated:

"A hundred percent, I agree, he's one of the best jiu jitsu guys in the world. Actually here in New York one time, 'cause you know Dillon, me and Jake and all have been beefing for some time. We were at a party, this was when Dillon was on crutches and one of his boys pulled a gun on Mike [Majlak]. Legit. "

Watch Logan Paul's interview on the Flagrant 2 podcast below:

Will Logan Paul box again?

Logan Paul hasn't boxed since his exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather in June 2021.

'The Maverick' has been busy in the NFT world and inside the WWE wrestling ring as of late. Despite that, he's been rumored to return to the boxing ring for a while. He's been linked to bouts with Mike Tyson, Whindersson Nunes, and Dillion Danis.

However, any immediate plans for a return were put on pause because of a hand injury. Now, Paul has posted clips of himself training, signaling that the hand has healed and that a return to the ring is imminent.

While no opponent is currently rumored to be scheduled for Paul's return to the ring, it's likely one will emerge in the coming months. With 'The Maverick' back in training camp, fans can expect an announcement of a return soon.

