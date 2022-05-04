Logan Paul shares his "absurd" history with entrepreneur Gary Vee

Logan Paul recently shed light on his dynamic with Gary Vee. Vee, whose full name is Gary Vaynerchuk, is a Belarusian-American entrepreneur, speaker, and internet personality. He initially shot to fame with inspirational videos including ones where he gave youngsters advice.

Vee was the latest guest on 'The Maverick's podcast Impaulsive. During the episode, Paul spoke about his history with the entrepreneur:

"I don't know how many people know your and I, our history, which is absurd. I don't even know if you guys know this. When I was 18-years-old, I entered a competition that was hosted by Grapestory, to make a commercial for, I believe it was Virgin Mobile, on Vine. It was a user generated content contest. So whoever could make the best commercial would be flown out to New York and potentially be signed by the inner media."

The contest that Paul spoke about was organized by Gary Vee and his partner Jerome Jarre, who were responsible for picking the winners. 'The Maverick' ended up winning the competition and, in turn, starting a friendship with Vaynerchuk. They are still good friends and the 27-year-old still follows his financial advice and invests in projects that Vee promotes.

Logan Paul is open to fighting his brother Jake Paul

In the same podcast episode, Gary Vee asked 'The Maverick' to fight his brother because it would be historic. The Paul brothers have spoken about a potential fight between them multiple times. Logan Paul explained why he wants to fight his younger brother:

"That's why it excites me, I don't think it is replicable on a scale like this, ever, like ever. That's like some history in the making, in the textbook sh**. That excites me."

Jake Paul is currently preparing for his next fight. After almost five months away from the ring, he announced his return. 'The Problem Child' revealed that he will fight on August 13th. 'The Maverick', on the other hand, has not announced a return to the ring but has been posting clips of himself training.

