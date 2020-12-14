UFC middleweight Darren Till roasts popular motivational speaker Gary Vaynerchuk on Twitter

Belarusian-American motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and internet personality Gary Vaynerchuk may have thousands of fans and followers. But UFC Middleweight Darren Till is not one of them.

In a series of tweets earlier, Darren Till criticized the "Gary Vees" of the world, meaning motivational speakers like Gary Vaynerchuk.

Darren Till: Not everyone wants to own multiple businesses

Gary Vaynerchuk's videos mostly revolve around how to be more successful in the world of business. Darren Till thinks that not everyone wants to do that.

Every time I come across that Gary vee speaking I just wanna slap them airpods out of his ears, fuck me that man loves the sound of his own voice.

Have any of you self motivators. Quote posters etc... etc... the gary vees ever stopped for once and thought maybe some peoples don’t — D (@darrentill2) December 14, 2020

Giving the example of his own mother, Till said that some people are happy living from paycheck to paycheck and leading a simple life.

I told her one day, mum you are more successfull than I can hope to be... and she was like why? And I said because everyday I am chasing something. I’m chasing that gold, I’m chasing this in the fight and this and blah blah. I said you mum! Are just happy as you are now. — D (@darrentill2) December 14, 2020

Darren Till continued his rant pointing out that not every person wants to invest in stocks or become the 'Wolf of Wall Street' like Vaynerchuk urges his followers to become.

Medidate sorry* or any of that shit, some people are just happy with the now and working pay check to pay check. No one will agree with me on this but fuck all you self motivators and Gary vees of this world, I don’t want to wake up and invest in stocks, I want to wake up and — D (@darrentill2) December 14, 2020

Advertisement

Rub me fucking ball sack... rant over I’m tired 😂 — D (@darrentill2) December 14, 2020

Gary Vaynerchuk made way into MMA management with VaynerSports

Gary Vaynerchuk was not content with motivational speaking and his range of entrepreneurship. Earlier this year, his company VaynerSports entered into MMA management. Quite a few big names signed to the agency, including Tony Ferguson, Colby Covington, Eddie Alvarez, Vitor Belfort, Chris Weidman, Curtis Blaydes, and Urijah Faber.

Advertisement

The company was founded in 2016 as a football management agency and went on to represent athletes in several sports. VaynerSports co-CEO Greg Genske said in a statement that they aim to make sure every fighter receives equal opportunity at their respective promotion.

"The goal of the new division is to ensure these athletes receive similar fights and benefits enjoyed by other professional athletes. Not only do these men and women take on great risks in the Octagon, they also serve as the lifeblood of an industry that has blossomed into a multi-billion-dollar, revenue-generating machine. The skill and charisma of these young men and women are sure to propel the MMA industry to even greater revenue growth in the future, and our job at VaynerSports is to ensure the athletes share in that growth."

Darren Till in UFC

Darren Till has last fought in July this year and lost to Robert Whittaker via decision. He has lost three of his last five fights in the Octagon. Prior to Robert Whittaker, he suffered a knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal and submitted to Tyron Woodley.

Darren Till came off an undefeated streak entering the Tyron Woodley fight, but has hit a rough patch since then.

His last win came against Kelvin Gastelum via split decision at UFC 244.