"I want to win my old title back" - Lucas Browne targeting a fight with Daniel Dubois

Lucas Browne wants his WBA (Regular) Heavyweight Title back from Daniel Dubois.

'Big Daddy' is hot off a massive upset knockout victory over Junior Fa earlier this month. Despite being a colossal underdog to the 32-year-old, Browne scored a devastating first-round finish on the undercard of George Kambosos vs. Devin Haney.

The victory over Fa improved his winning streak to two and was his most significant victory in years. It got him back in the national limelight and he's now looking to keep the momentum going. In an interview with The Sun, Browne called for a fight with Daniel Dubois.

The Australian doesn't have any beef with the Brit. However, Dubois currently holds the WBA (Regular) Heavyweight Title, the same championship that Browne held in 2016. The 43-year-old now displayed a desire to reclaim the title he lost six years ago.

In the interview, Browne stated:

"Now defending that title I'm assuming I might bump up one or two places there. I am eligible and I would love to fight for my old title and actually give it a good go. Dubois is very good, don't get me wrong, but I'm not afraid of the man, I'd defiantly come to bang, come to win. I want to win my old title back. It is something I am chasing."

See Lucas Browne's interview with The Sun below:

Boxing News & Headlines @boxingtonightl1 Lucas Browne stopped throwing right hand in fear of HURTING sparring partners but won’t hold back for Daniel Dubois bout thesun.co.uk/sport/18956735… Lucas Browne stopped throwing right hand in fear of HURTING sparring partners but won’t hold back for Daniel Dubois bout thesun.co.uk/sport/18956735…

Lucas Browne vs. Daniel Dubois

A possible fight between Lucas Browne and Daniel Dubois promises to be a heavyweight slugfest.

Dubois captured the WBA (Regular) Heavyweight Title with a knockout victory over Trevor Bryan earlier this month. This was his third win in a row as he's racked up previous stoppage victories over Joe Cusumano and Bogdan Dinu in the past year.

While Dubois has displayed massive talent, he's never faced anyone as good as Browne. While he is 43 years old, he still has power in spades and has scored massive wins in his career over names such as James Toney, Ruslan Chagaev, and Junior Fa.

While Browne is older, he showed in his latest win that he can still be a contender at heavyweight. A possible showdown against Dubois later this year provides the Australian a chance at the gold he once held and allows the champion to get another big win on his resume.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside 🦵



Watch Lucas Browne’s right hand had Junior Fa on spaghetti legsWatch #KambososHaney right now on ESPN Lucas Browne’s right hand had Junior Fa on spaghetti legs 🍝🦵Watch #KambososHaney right now on ESPN https://t.co/FqlfvtSEqH

