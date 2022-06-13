What's next for Daniel Dubois after his win over Trevor Bryan?

Daniel Dubois racked up another professional victory over the weekend as he defeated Trevor Bryan on Don King's latest show.

Dubois travelled to America and, after a fearless opening round, finished his opponent in the fourth. The clash was for the WBA (Regular) Heavyweight Championship.

In a post-fight interview, Dubois was asked who he wants to face next. His trainer, Shane McGuigan, suggested Dillian Whyte as a potential opponent. Dubois responded:

“Oh yeah, definitely, bring them all on. I’m ready... Dillian Whyte, Joseph Parker, all the names out there, they’re all on my hit list.”

Following Dillian Whyte's recent defeat to WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, he may look to challenge Dubois in an all-British showdown. With Whyte recently failing to become world champion, he will likely look to rectify his mistakes.

Dubois could also face Joseph Parker, who is expected to face Joe Joyce in a fight that has now been rearranged for September. Parker's next fight will come at an incovenient time for the Brit, who will want to stay active in the ring. However, they may share the ring later down the line.

Another potential clash could come against the winner of Derek Chisora and Kubrat Pulev, who will headline the O2 Arena on July 9. The verterans could prove to be adequate tests for Dubois in his quest to top the heavyweight rankings.

With this heavyweight showdown set to take place in less than a month's time, Dubois will surely keep his eyes on the winner.

Daniel Dubois vs. Dillian Whyte - A closer look

The 24-year-old still holds an impressive resume. He has only suffered a single professional loss to Joe Joyce in 2020. Dubois has since picked up positive momentum as he's bagged himself three consecutive stoppage victories.

The young Brit currently holds a record of 18-1 with 17 knockout wins. This gives him a knockout rate of 89.47%. Only Kevin Johnson took the heavyweight to the scorecards in 2018.

Dillian Whyte, on the other hand, has a lot more experience, especially against the sport's biggest names. The 34-year-old has a record of 28-3 with 19 of his successes coming by knockout. Whyte holds a knockout rate of 61.29%.

'The Body Snatcher' has beaten the likes of Dave Allen, Lucas Browne, Joseph Parker, Oscar Rivas, Alexander Povetkin and Derek Chisora. The Brit has, however, been defeated by Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Povetkin in their first encounter. All of his defeats were via knockout.

While Daniel Dubois has only suffered one professional defeat, it was in his biggest fight to date. Joe Joyce stopped the young fighter in the tenth round by catching Dubois with a heavy shot to the eye socket.

Watch Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Joyce here via BT Sport Boxing:

