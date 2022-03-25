"Make a difference every time you shop" - Manny Pacquiao Foundation launch great initiative with Amazon

The Manny Pacquiao Foundation has launched their latest initiative in collaboration with Amazon, which will help further extend the foundation's reach and empower less fortunate people around the world.

It was recently revealed that global e-commerce giant Amazon has tied hands with the legendary boxer's Foundation. The company has committed itself to donating a portion of every purchase made through Amazon Smile to the legendary boxer's foundation.

The Foundation's official Twitter page announced the same and said:

"Make a difference every time you shop on @Amazon! @AmazonSmile will donate a portion of your purchase to the Manny Pacquiao Foundation. It’s EASY and you only have to activate ONCE."

It is worth noting that purchases made through Amazon Smile's Manny Pacquiao charity page are the only purchases eligible for donations.

This is just one of many philanthrophic endeavors that the Filipino has taken part in over the years. His organization has been helping less fortunate families around the world fight through poverty, various housing projects, trafficking victim support and more.

Manny Pacquiao's son registered his first amateur fight victory

'PacMan' retired from the sport of boxing in 2021 following a loss to Yordenis Ugas. However, Pacquiao's name is set to carry on in the sport for years to come, thanks to his son who recently made his debut.

Following in the footsteps of his father, Pacquiao Jr. recently kicked off his amateur career with a win. The 43-year-old's son made his debut in a three-round 140-pound (junior welterweight) contest.

The youngster's career has taken off a bit slowly, however, all his hard work was on display when he earned a hard fought victory in his inaugural bout. Pacquiao Jr. also showed a lot of resemblance to his father in his movements.

Following his son's victory, 'PacMan' took to Instagram to celebrate. The 43-year-old congratulated his son for a great performance and noted how proud he was. He said:

"Congratulations to my son @pacquiao.emmanuel on fighting and winning his first U.S. amateur fight at junior welterweight! I’m so proud of you. #TeamPacquiao"

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead of Pacquiao Jr. in his boxing career. Although it will be almost impossible to replicate his father's success, the youngster will hope to become a world champion in the sport that has his father's name etched in the history books.

