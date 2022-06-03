"I wouldn't be surprised" - Bob Arum on Manny Pacquiao's presence in George Kambosos Jr. vs Devin Haney fight

It wouldn’t be surprising at all if boxing icon Manny Pacquiao showed up in Australia this weekend to watch George Kambosos Jr. fight Devin Haney for the Undisputed Lightweight Title, Bob Arum says

Kambosos served as the sparring partner of ‘PacMan’ ahead of his WBO Welterweight bout against Jeff Horn in Brisbane in 2017. Pacquiao shockingly lost to Horn, but he and ‘The Ferocious’ struck up a friendship with the Australian helping him prepare for two more title fights spanning over 250 sparring rounds.

Considering their camraderie, Arum said he wouldn’t be shocked if the Filipino boxing icon flies all the way to Australia to support his former sparring partner in the biggest fight of his career.

In an interview with Peter Maniatis of the KO Show, a transcript of which was shared online by Fightnews.com, the Top Rank founder and CEO was quoted as saying:

“I haven’t spoken to Manny since he lost the election. I haven’t heard that he is coming to the fight on Sunday but I wouldn’t be surprised if he showed up.”

Story continues below ad

Kambosos, the unified IBF/WBO/WBA and The Ring Lightweight Champion, will try to snatch Haney’s WBC 132-pound belt on June 5th at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

However, he is up against a tall order in the 23-year-old American fighter, who holds an unblemished record of 27-0, including 15 knockouts.

Will Manny Pacquiao return to boxing?

Although Bob Arum is yet to talk with Manny Pacquiao following his failed attempt at the Philippines’ presidency, rumors are ripe that the 12-time world champion will return to the squared circle.

The 43-year-old retired from boxing after bowing down to Cuban Yordenis Ugas in 2021. The same year, he announced his decision to seek the highest seat in the archipelagic country.

Story continues below ad

Shortly after Pacquiao admitted defeat in the Philippine election, World Boxing News reported that talks on the Filipino boxing icon’s return to the ring have already begun.

The news site suggested that boxing's only eight-division world champion will need money after spending a lot on his ambitious presidential run. It added that rumors of a fight in Las Vegas are "already in the pipeline."

Pacquiao is yet to announce his future plans for boxing and politics. But given his caliber and legacy, he may want a better end to his illustrious boxing career, particularly a victorious one.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far