‘This guy is a snitch’ - George Kambosos Jr. unloads brutal verbal assault on Devin Haney

George Kambosos Jr. unleashed a barrage of verbal assaults on Devin Haney ahead of their faceoff for the Undisputed Lightweight Championship.

During a press conference for their June 5 showdown in Australia, 'The Ferocious' labelled Haney a “rat”, “snitch”, and an “informant.” Kambosos Jr. revealed that Haney supposedly sent him messages about the inner details of Teofimo Lopez’s camp ahead of the Aussie’s battle with him last November.

“I really don’t know how they let this guy into the country, to be honest. They let an informant into the country. This guy is an informant. This guy is a rat. I’ll tell you why, in the Teofimo Lopez fight against [me], a foreigner, he was messaging me. He was telling me all the details. Every bit. ‘Teo at the hookah lounge, Teo having problems with his wife.' This is a rat. This is a snitch. This is an informant.”

Haney dismissed the Australian's verbal jabs and claimed his counterpart's antics were merely an act. The American responded:

“When is the act gonna stop? When is that sh*t gonna stop, bro? We can see right through it. Just be you. That’s all you gotta do, be you. You’re an actor, bro. You’re acting.”

Kambosos Jr. replied, saying:

“I’d rather be an actor than a rat. You little snitch.”

Watch the highlights of the press conference below:

George Kambosos Jr. hoping Manny Pacquiao will watch him fight Devin Haney

George Kambosos Jr. is hoping that his friend and former sparring partner Manny Pacquiao will come to Australia to watch him fight Devin Haney. The 28-year-old Australian told Sunday Night with Matty Johns:

“I am hearing rumors that Manny will be flying down ringside to watch me handle business and collect that last piece of the puzzle with all my belts. To have him in my corner, to have him supporting me — an all-time great like Manny Pacquiao feeling. I’m very humbled to have him apart of my journey.”

Kambosos was a sparring partner for ‘PacMan’ ahead of his fight against his countryman Jeff Horn in 2017. He likewise helped Pacquiao prepare for two more world title fights, including training camps in the Philippines.

Kambosos currently holds the IBF, WBA, and WBO Lightweight Championships. He is looking to snatch the WBC belt from Haney at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on June 5 and become the Undisputed Lightweight Champion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik