"He did spar with Pacquiao" -Teddy Atlas cites legendary Manny Pacquiao as a major factor in the success of new undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos

The boxing world is still buzzing after George Kambosos' upset win over former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez. Kambosos came in as a massive underdog and outworked 'The Takeover' en route to a split-decision victory last Saturday.

For Lopez's part, he's maintained he won the bout ten rounds to two, and was robbed by the judges. Some fans have speculated that Lopez's COVID-19 battle and long layoff may have caused the ex-champion's flat performance.

Teddy Atlas felt Kambosos dominated Lopez. The Fight host also believes the Australian's sparring sessions with Manny Pacquiao payed dividends.

Manny Pacquiao @MannyPacquiao Congratulations to my friend, @georgekambosos , on an epic win! You helped me in so many of my past fights, I hope our hundreds of rounds of sparring helped you in some way tonight. I’m proud of you. #LopezKambosos Congratulations to my friend, @georgekambosos, on an epic win! You helped me in so many of my past fights, I hope our hundreds of rounds of sparring helped you in some way tonight. I’m proud of you. #LopezKambosos

The respected analyst gave his thoughts on Kambosos' training sessions with Pacquaio during a recent segment of The Fight:

"Some of that [ability] may have rubbed off on him, with all the rounds he did spar with Pacquaio. It definitely helped his confidence, knowing he can handle any kind of talent. It definitely helped that. Pacquiao was always really good at getting out, and getting in, Kambosos did a great job of that. Getting out of range, and then getting back in to counter. He did a great job of that. And I'm sure that was partly attached to his experience with Pacquaio."

Watch Teddy Atlas's The Fight with co-host Ken Rideout below:

George Kambosos currently holds all the belts at lightweight

In the immediate aftermath of George Kambosos' upset win over Teofimo Lopez, there was discussion of a rematch between the two. In a shocker, there was no rematch clause for Lopez. A rarity in the modern world of boxing.

With Lopez now out of the way, Kambosos officially holds all the cards at 135lbs. He is a unified champion and has no shortage of potential opponents up next. Top contenders such as Ryan Garcia have already called out Kambosos for a showdown in the near-future.

Kambosos' upset win also came with great timing. Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis fight this weekend, albeit in different bouts. Both are highly favored in their individual matchups against Joseph Diaz and Isaac Cruz, respectively. Whoever impresses the most this weekend between those four lightweight standouts could face George Kambosos next.

